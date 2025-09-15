David Foster Teases Potential BOOP! Tour In Conversation with Jasmine Amy Rogers

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Boop: The Musical could be taking its technicolor tale on the road! To celebrate the show's cast recording, the show's breakout star, Jasmine Amy Rogers joined composer, David Foster for a conversation on the show's Instagram.

When asked by a fan whether she will be heading out on tour in her Tony-nominated role, Jasmine responded, “Touring takes a lot out of you, and I think I’m ready to explore different avenues outside of it. Betty, though, is someone I hope to stick with forever. She’ll always be with me. But I don’t think I’ll be coming to you on tour.”

Though neither officially confirmed the tour, Foster added, "We'd love to have Jasmine on the road. But it opens the possibility of finding another Jasmine. You know, if that exists. In fact, somebody that's just, you know, hopefully as amazing as Jasmine was."

Jasmine went on to highlight what makes the role so special: “A big part of Betty, and what makes her so loved, is that she represents so much of so many different women. It’s exciting to think about who could be the next woman to step into those shoes.”

BOOP! The Musical played its final performance on Broadway on Sunday, July 13.

BOOP! The Musical won 3 Drama Desk Awards including Outstanding Lead Performance (Jasmine Amy Rogers), Outstanding Choreography (Jerry Mitchell) and Outstanding Costume Design (Gregg Barnes); and 3 Outer Critics Circle Awards including Outstanding Lead Performer in a Broadway Musical (Jasmine Amy Rogers), Outstanding Choreography (Jerry Mitchell), and Outstanding Costume Design (Gregg Barnes).

BOOP! The Musical was nominated for 3 Tony Awards, 11 Drama Desk Awards, 3 Outer Critics Circle Awards, 3 Drama League Awards, 3 Chita Rivera Awards, 1 Dorian Theatre Award, and the Actors Equity Association’s Advisory Committee on Chorus Affairs (AACA)’s Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus.

Additionally, Jasmine Amy Rogers won a Theatre World Award for her outstanding debut performance in BOOP! The Musical.

For almost a century, Betty Boop, created by animation pioneer Max Fleischer, has won hearts and inspired fans around the world with her trademark looks, voice, and style. Now, in BOOP! The Musical, Betty's dream of an ordinary day off from the super-celebrity in her black-and-white world leads to an extraordinary adventure of color, music, and finding love in New York City — one that reminds her and the world, “You are capable of amazing things.”