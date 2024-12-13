David Foster Developing Musical Based on Amy Bloom's LUCKY US

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



David Foster revealed to Variety that in addition to his upcoming Broadway adaptation, BOOP! The Musical, which is set to begin performances in March, he is working on a stage musical with AnnMarie Milazzo based on Amy Bloom's novel Lucky Us.

Foster shared, "It’s a period piece, set in the 1930s and ’40s...quite different for me."

Milazzo was nominated for a Tony Award for her orchestrations on Once on This Island. Her credits include vocal design for A Beautiful Noise, Almost Famous, Finding Neverland, and more.

The musical will feature direction by Tony nominee Michael Greif, and a book by James Magruder. Lucky Us follows teenage half-sisters Eva and Iris as they journey across 1940s America to Long Island, Hollywood and more.

Foster revealed that they have done a developmental reading, and are set to do another reading in March.

About David Foster

David Foster is a Canadian-born musician, songwriter, record producer, and composer who has led the industry by shepherding albums that have collectively sold in the hundreds of millions. He has created hit songs and award-winning gold and platinum albums for diverse artists including Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, and Madonna. He has escorted singers who have straddled both pop and classical styles like Andrea Bocelli and Josh Groban into the mainstream. Foster is also a celebrity judge on Asia’s biggest talent competition show, Asia’s Got Talent and World Got Talent, which airs in China to 150 million viewers a night. For his legendary work, Foster has won 16 GRAMMY Awards, including three for Producer of the Year, an Emmy Award, a Golden Globe, and was a three-time nominee for Best Original Song.