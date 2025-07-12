David Dean Bottrell Brings Solo Show to HOT! Festival at Dixon Place

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The theatre yarn-spinner David Dean Bottrell brings his latest one-man confessional Teenage Wasteland: Thirteen, Fourteen, Fifteen to the HOT! Festival at Dixon Place for one-night only on Wednesday July 16 at 7:30pm.

Since premiering at Pangea in May, “Teenage Wasteland” has taken off like a rocket, playing engagements in Los Angeles, Palm Springs, San Francisco, Cape Cod and Nantucket.

From junior high angst to the hormonal havoc of high school, Bottrell delivers five riotous and deeply human tales of his ‘70s coming-of-age with all the missteps, meltdowns, and hard-won moments… oh and the hair!

Praise for the show has been adoring: “Bottrell’s knack for discovering humor and meaning in the chaos of adolescence is nothing short of extraordinary, making this show a triumph of both heart and artistry.” – Front Row Center

“Bottrell’s mastery over his craft reaches a fresh peak … His stories aren’t just entertaining—they’re cathartic, transforming personal discomfort into communal healing.” OpeningNightNYC.com

Stage and Cinema calls it “a must-see event,” adding that Bottrell “dives into the awkward, hilarious, and heartfelt moments of adolescence with his signature wit and warmth.”

Winner of the 2023 Bistro Award and the 2024 LA Stage Scene Award for Best Solo Performance, Bottrell is a veteran television actor with guest star and recurring roles on popular television series like Frasier, Modern Family, Blacklist, Law & Order and Ugly Betty to name a few. His many theatre credits include shows at Second Stage, the Long Wharf, Actors Theatre of Louisville and Philadelphia’s Walnut Street Theatre. He also wrote the hit film “Kingdom Come” (Searchlight Pictures), and is the author a popular how-to book, “Working Actor” (Penguin Random House).

The legendary HOT! Festival, started in 1992, is the longest-running LGBTQ+ arts festival in the world, celebrating daring new work from queer artists across genres.

David Dean Bottrell’s hilarious solo show “Teenage Wasteland: Thirteen, Fourteen, Fifteen” is not getting old! It plays one night at The HOT! Festival at Dixon Place, 161A Chrystie Street, New York City, on Wednesday July 16, 7:30pm. Tickets, which are $30, are available at www.dixonplace.org