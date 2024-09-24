Daveed Diggs Joins Final Season of THE BOYS at Prime Video

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony Award-winning performer Daveed Diggs has joined the fifth and final season of Prime Video's superhero satire The Boys. Deadline reports that Diggs will play a currently unknown character in the series from Eric Kripke.

In a world where superheroes embrace the darker side of their massive celebrity and fame, The Boys centers on a group of vigilantes known informally as "the boys," who set out to take down corrupt superheroes with no more than blue collar grit and a willingness to fight dirty.

The hit show is based on the comic book series by Garth Ennis and stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty and more. The first four seasons are available to stream on Prime Video.

About Daveed Diggs

Diggs is the vocalist of the experimental hip hop group Clipping, and in 2015, he originated the dual roles of Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson in the musical Hamilton, for which he won a 2016 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical. Along with the main cast of Hamilton, he was awarded a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album in the same year.

Since leaving Hamilton, he played a recurring role in the television series Black-ish (2016–2018) and co-starred in the films Wonder (2017), Velvet Buzzsaw (2019) and The Little Mermaid (2023). Diggs also wrote, produced, and starred in the 2018 film Blindspotting, which earned him a nomination for the Independent Spirit Award for Best Male Lead; he acted as creator, writer, and executive producer on the 2021 spin-off sequel television series of the same name, in which he also reprised his role as a guest. As of 2020, he stars in the television adaptation of Snowpiercer. In 2021, he received a nomination for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series or Movie for his performance in the Disney+ live stage recording of Hamilton which was released in 2020. He recently lent his voice to the live-action Disney film The Little Mermaid, playing Sebastian.