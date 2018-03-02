Dave Malloy Will Premiere Songs from His Next Musical, MOBY DICK, at Green Room 42

On April 9, the Green Room 42 will celebrate "JACK Alive" with benefit concert for JACK, an Obie Award-winning performance venue in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn. Hosted by Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 composer Dave Malloy, "JACK Alive" is a vibrant evening of life-affirming music, featuring an adventurous group of performers from the Broadway, Downtown, and Brooklyn theater scenes, all celebrating JACK's mission to fuel experiments in art and activism.



Performers will include Great Comet's Brittain Ashford, Nicholas Belton, Nick Choksi, Amber Gray, Grace McLean, and John Murchison; Hadestown composer Anaïs Mitchell; dynamic performers Starr Busby, Helga Davis, Eisa Davis, The Hawtplates, Ayesha Jordan, Kim Mayo, James Harrison Monaco & Jerome Ellis, and Dawn Troupe-Masi; and host Dave Malloy premiering songs from his forthcoming musical adaptation of Moby-Dick.

JACK was founded in 2012 with a vision to create an arts organization with racial equity at its core, reflected in its artists, audiences, staff, and governance. Over the past six years, JACK has presented nearly 1,200 performances by emerging and established artists, and has held space for conversations critical to our city, including a year-long series, Reparations365, featuring performance and discussion around the topic of distributive justice for Black Americans. This year, JACK is facing uncertainty around how it will move forward once its current lease is up; this benefit concert is the first in a series of events designed to ensure that JACK will thrive in the coming years, expanding its ability to provide a platform for extraordinary artists and to create dialogue around issues of equity and justice.

