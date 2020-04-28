Dave Malloy Musical BEOWULF: A THOUSAND YEARS OF BAGGAGE Now Streaming!
The Shotgun Players are currently offering their hit 2008 production of Beowulf: A Thousand Years of Baggage streaming on-demand. Written by Jason Craig (Banana, Bag and Bodice), the play features music and a performance by Dave Malloy (Beardo; Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812).
Flawed heroes, sympathetic monsters and haughty professors collide as this hefty poem is rescued from the grasp of 1,000 years of highbrow analysis and transformed into a defiantly raucous musical. Presented by San Francisco's infamous Shotgun Players and New York's infectious Banana Bag & Bodice, this new SongPlay is an irreverent dissertation on art versus criticism in blood-soaked Scandinavia.
A Banana Bag & Bodice collaboration; Written by Jason Craig; Music by Dave Malloy; Directed by Rod Hipskind. Originally performed on the Ashby Stage in 2008: Available online through May 15, 2020!
Sales from this performance directly support Shotgun Players as we wait to re-open our doors. We're one of the few companies continuing to maintain our core staff, but we need your help to continue. Shotgun Players is also committed to making our work available to a wide audience.
Mark your calendars for this Friday, April 24: We'll be releasing the full-length production of our 2008 hit BEOWULF. Available for TWO WEEKS ONLY! Visit our website for more info at https://t.co/jsZrQ2oUQF. #shotgunplayers #beowulf #greatcometof1812 #artinthetimeofcorona pic.twitter.com/ItOzrANcEb- Shotgun Players (@ShotgunPlayers) April 22, 2020
