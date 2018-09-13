Darren Criss to Star in Roland Emmerich's WWII Film MIDWAY

Darren Criss is set to star in Roland Emmerich's film, Midway, according to Deadline.

Criss will play Lieutenant Eugene Lindsey in the WWII film. He joins Woody Harrelson, Patrick Wilson, Ed Skrein, Aaron Eckhart, Luke Evans, Mandy Moore, Dennis Quaid, and Nick Jonas in the drama based on a battle considered to be the turning point in the war against Japan in WWII.

Midway will be directed by Emmerich, with a script from Wes Tooke. The film will be produced by Emmerich's Centropolis Entertainment and Harald Kloser, with Mark Gordon executive producing.

The film will be released on November 8, 2019.

Darren Criss is Emmy-nominated for his role as Andrew Cunanan in Ryan Murphy's FX limited series, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: AMERICAN CRIME Story. Criss is best known for playing Blaine Anderson on Glee. He has starred on Broadway in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Criss recently launched a US concert tour with Lea Michele.

