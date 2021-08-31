Darren Criss Joins MUPPETS HAUNTED MANSION

Darren Criss is joining The Muppets and those 999 happy haunts in the upcoming special Muppets Haunted Mansion on Disney Plus!

He shared that "this grim grinning bro" is out socialize, along with a first look at the special. Check it out below!

Take care foolish mortals cuz I'm care-takin' with @TheMuppets for their Halloween special, The Muppets Haunted Mansion coming soon to @disneyplus. Check this grim grinning bro out to socialize... pic.twitter.com/8vvWtDegTJ - Darren Criss (@DarrenCriss) August 31, 2021

"Muppets Haunted Mansion" takes place on Halloween night, when Gonzo is challenged to spend one very daring night in the most grim grinning place on Earth ...The Haunted Mansion.

Criss is an actor, singer, songwriter, and producer. He won an Emmy for his work on the drama series American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace. Criss is best known for his portrayal of Blaine Anderson on the FOX musical comedy-drama series Glee.

Criss also appeared on Broadway as Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch and headlined the national tour in San Francisco and Los Angeles, in addition to How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

