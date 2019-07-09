Darren Criss Joins 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival Lineup

iHeartMedia announced today that Hootie & The Blowfish, Marshmello and Steve Aoki with special guests Darren Criss and Monsta X have been added to the iconic lineup for the 2019 iHeartRadioMusic Festival, the annual legendary concert event on Friday, September 20 and Saturday, September 21 at Las Vegas' hottest entertainment venue, T-Mobile Arena.

This year, the epic two-day event will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest and will feature performances by Alicia Keys, Cage The Elephant, Camila Cabello, Chance The Rapper, Def Leppard, French Montana, Halsey, Heart, H.E.R., Hootie & The Blowfish, Marshmello, Miley Cyrus, Mumford & Sons, Steve Aoki with special guests Darren Criss and Monsta X, Tim McGRaw, Zac Brown Band and more.

Each night, the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival will broadcast live for fans via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets. The CW Network will broadcast a two-night television special on Wednesday, October 2 and Thursday, October 3 from 8 p.m. - 10 p.m. EST/PST. Leading up to the official television special, The CW will also air an hour-long Best Of Special on Sunday, September 29 at 8 p.m. EST/PST. In addition, The CW will exclusively livestream both nights of the festival via The CW App and CWTV.com.

Tickets are on sale now to the general public via AXS.com. Tickets for the Daytime Stage are also on sale and can be purchased via Ticketmaster.com.

In addition, throughout a summer-long on-air and online promotion, iHeartMedia station listeners across the country will have the chance to win a one-of-a-kind dream trip to Las Vegas where they will join thousands of other dedicated music fans to experience the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena.

Proud partners of this year's event include: Capital One®, The CW Network, Macy's, Progressive® Insurance, T-Mobile, Taco Bell® and Tic Tac with more to be announced.

The 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival is co-produced by John Sykes, and Tom Poleman. For more details about the iHeartRadio Music Festival visit iHeartRadio.com/festival.

Artists and/or event are subject to change or cancellation without notice.





Related Articles