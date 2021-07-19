Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dario et La Diablesse: A Caribbean Musical

A behind the scenes look at a music theatre development

Jul. 19, 2021 Â 
Dario et La Diablesse: A Caribbean Musical

In the inaugural season of 'Many Voices, Many Stories', No Stings Theatre brings you a behind the scenes look at a new musical development, Dario et la Diablesse: A Caribbean Musical, by Sasky Louison and Darryl Joseph - Dennie.

Similar to mermaids and vampires, the Caribbean is filled with its very own mythical creatures. La Diablesse is one of them. She hangs around the local rum-shops and dark, lonely corners, awaiting her unsuspecting male passerby.

The musical is filled with the sounds of the Caribbean namely drums, steelpan, soca, calypso, reggae, extempo, zouk, jazz and R&B. It is poetic, filled with prose and a good laugh for all. It is safe to say that Dario et la Diablesse: A Caribbean Musical is a cross between Once On This Island and The Little Mermaid.

The development process will be mentored by Richard Keens-Douglas (script dramaturg), Mark Cassius (music dramaturg), and Shakeil Rollock (choreographer).

Suggested Ticket Price $20 or pay what you can.

Click HERE for more info!


