Daphne Rubin-Vega & More to be Honored at TheaterWorksUSA Benefit 

Join TheaterWorksUSA on Monday, April 25th (6:00 PM to 9:00 PM), for a one-night only Benefit at the stunning Current at Chelsea Piers (Pier 59, Manhattan). The event will honor Bonnie Comley & Stewart F. Lane (Tony Award-Winning Founders of BroadwayHD), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Tony Award-Nominated Actor) & Tom Costanzo, and Schele Williams (Director, Author) for their commitment to expanding access to the arts and for ensuring that young people see their stories represented and voices heard on stages and screens across the country.

Mix and mingle with TheaterWorksUSA artists, members of the Board of Directors and donors directly on the Hudson River over drinks, hors d'oeuvres, and live performances, with dazzling views of the city to enhance your evening. Entertainment, hosted by TWUSA Board Member, Chuck Cooper, will be provided by some of Broadway's brightest stars: Broadway Inspirational Voices, Josh Breckenridge, Todd Buonopane, Miguel Cervantes, Florencia Cuenca, Eden Espinosa, Mandy Gonzalez, Jose Llana, Jaime Lozano, Kate Wetherhead, with music direction by Isaac Harlan.

Tickets for the benefit start at $500 per person, with proceeds going towards TheaterWorksUSA's ongoing programs, which includes the Artistic Development of new works and providing access to affordable theater for over 2 million young people and families. To purchase tickets to this event or make a donation to support this event and TheaterWorksUSA programs visit TWUSA.org. The event will also feature exciting opportunities to raise additional funds for TheaterWorksUSA programming through a silent auction.

TheaterWorksUSA is America's foremost professional theater for young and family audiences. TheaterWorksUSA's mission is to create imaginative and sophisticated shows that are educational, entertaining, and thought provoking, and to ensure that these shows are accessible to audiences across America regardless of geography and socio-economic status. Since 1961, TheaterWorksUSA has reached over 93 million people in 49 states and Canada, and the company now performs for about three million young people annually. Every year, the company tours approximately 20 shows a year from its ever-growing repertoire of 135 plays and musicals. In addition, TheaterWorksUSA has an extensive guest artist roster of multi-cultural storytellers, musicians, puppeteers, magicians and more. Acclaimed alumni include Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (Disney's Frozen), Jerry Zaks (The Music Man), Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen), Joe Iconis (Be More Chill), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Rent), and Kathleen Chalfant (Angels in America). In addition to touring eleven family productions around the country, TheaterWorksUSA's most recent full season highlights include the Broadway production of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, and the world premieres of two New York Times Critic's Picks, Dog Man: The Musical and The Pout-Pout Fish.

TheaterWorksUSA's honors include a Drama Desk Award, Lucille Lortel Award, the Jonathan Larson Performing Arts Foundation Award, the William M. Dawson Award for Programmatic Excellence given by the Association of Performing Arts Presenters, and the Medal of Honor from the Actors Fund of America.

To donate or purchase tickets, visit: twusa.org/2022-theaterworksusa-spring-benefit

