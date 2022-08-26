Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Danny DeVito Teases Possible Broadway Return Next Year

Aug. 26, 2022  

Danny DeVito revealed that he may be headed back to Broadway sooner than we think.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, DeVito revealed that he and his daughter Lucy are working on a play that could come to New York next year.

"Lucy and I are going to Vermont in a week to do a workshop of a play we've been working on that was written as a three-hander for Lucy and I and another actor," he said. "We're going to do that on Broadway or Off-Broadway, depending on how we situate it, and that's going to be in a year."

He did not reveal further details on the play at this time.

Read the full interview on Vanity Fair.

This would not be DeVito's first time taking the stage. In April 2012, DeVito made his West End acting debut in a revival of the Neil Simon play The Sunshine Boys as Willie Clark. In 2017, DeVito made his Broadway debut in a Roundabout Theatre Company revival of the Arthur Miller play The Price as Gregory Solomon, for which he was nominated for a Tony Award.

His off-Broadway credits include The Comedy of Errors, Balthazar, The Merry Wives of Windsor, A Phantasmoria Historia of D. Johann Fausten Magister, PhD, MD, DD, DL, Etc., One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, The Man With the Flower in His Mouth, and Shoot Anything With Hair That Moves.

Danny DeVito gained prominence for his portrayal of the taxi dispatcher Louie De Palma in the television series Taxi (1978-1983), which won him a Golden Globe Award and an Emmy Award. He plays Frank Reynolds on the FX and FXX sitcom It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2006-present).

He is known for his film roles in One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975), Terms of Endearment (1983), Romancing the Stone (1984), Throw Momma from the Train (1987), Twins (1988), The War of the Roses (1989), Batman Returns (1992), Jack the Bear (1993), Junior (1994), Get Shorty (1995), Matilda (1996), L.A. Confidential (1997), The Big Kahuna (1999), Big Fish (2003), Deck the Halls (2006), When in Rome (2010), Wiener-Dog (2016) and Jumanji: The Next Level (2019). He is also known for his voice roles in such films as Hercules (1997), The Lorax (2012) and Smallfoot (2018).

DeVito and Michael Shamberg founded Jersey Films. Soon afterwards, Stacey Sher became an equal partner. The production company is known for films such as Pulp Fiction, Garden State, and Freedom Writers. DeVito also owned Jersey Television, which produced the Comedy Central series Reno 911!. DeVito and wife Rhea Perlman starred together in his 1996 film Matilda, based on Roald Dahl's children's novel. DeVito was also one of the producers nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture for Erin Brockovich (2000).



