Danny Burstein Will Host the 2024 Actors' Equity Foundation Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Actors’ Equity Foundation will present its 2024 awards on Monday, June 24. Tony Award–winner Danny Burstein will host the event, with live musical accompaniment by Tina deVaron.

This event will take place at Green Fig, 570 Tenth Avenue (at 42nd Street), on the 4th floor of YOTEL. Members of the public can tune in to the event via a livestream at 6 p.m. More details will be revealed at a later date.

The evening will include the following award presentations:

The ceremony will also include the presentation of Actors’ Equity Association’s ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus, the winners of which will be announced later this week.

About Danny Burstein

19 Broadway shows including: Pictures From Home, Moulin Rouge, My Fair Lady, Fiddler on the Roof, Cabaret, Golden Boy, Follies, South Pacific and The Drowsy Chaperone. Awards include: The 2020 Drama League Award (3 nominations), 2 Drama Desk Awards (4 nominations), 4 Outer Critics Circle Awards (5 nominations), 3 Grammy Award nominations and the 2020 Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical (7 nominations).