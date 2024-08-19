Danielle Wade to Star as 'Maizy' in the National Tour of SHUCKED

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Danielle Wade will star in the national tour of Shucked as Maizy! Further casting will be revealed soon.

Shucked will embark on a North American tour this fall. The tour will tech and begin performances at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Rhode Island and will play over 30 cities in its first season including Atlanta, Austin, Buffalo, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Durham, East Lansing, Fort Lauderdale, Greenville, Houston, Los Angeles, Madison, Nashville, Orlando, San Antonio, Schenectady, St. Louis, Washington D.C., Tampa, and more.

Shucked features a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn, a score by Grammy Award winners, Tony Award nominees and Nashville music superstars Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, and direction by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien. Casting for the tour will be announced at a later date.

What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can’t get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked is turning musical theater on its ear and is offering a kernel of hope for our divided nation.