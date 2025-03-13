Daniel Radcliffe to Star Alongside Tracy Morgan in New NBC Comedy Pilot

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony-winner Daniel Radcliffe has joined the cast of a new comedy pilot from 30 Rock creators Robert Carlock and Tina Fey, Variety reports. Carlock is writing and executive producing the pilot alongside Sam Means and Fey is attached as an executive producer.

Radcliffe joins the previously announced Tracy Morgan, who leads the show as Reggie, a disgraced former football player on a mission to rehabilitate his image. Radcliffe will play Arthur Tobin, “an award-winning filmmaker who moves into Reggie’s mansion to film an immersive documentary" about the athlete. The project marks a reunion for Radcliffe, Fey, Carlock, and Means who all worked together in the 2020 Netflix film Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs the Reverend.

In 2024, Radcliffe won a Tony Award for his performance in the hit revival of Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along. His other Broadway credits include Equus, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, and The Lifespan of a Fact. He is best known for playing the title character in the Harry Potter film franchise and has also appeared in Swiss Army Man, The Lost City, and Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.