Photo Exclusive: Eden Espinosa, Tally Sessions and More Star In MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING at The Old Globe

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at William Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing at The Old Globe featuring stars Eden Espinosa and Tally Sessions and more.

Directed by The Old Globe's Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein, Much Ado About Nothing will conclude the theater's 2026 Summer Shakespeare Festival. Performances run August 2–30, with opening night set for Saturday, August 8, at 8 p.m.

One of Shakespeare's best-known comedies, Much Ado About Nothing follows the sparring Beatrice and Benedick, whose friends scheme to bring them together while false accusations, mistaken identities, and comic misunderstandings complicate the path to romance.

Espinosa stars as Beatrice opposite Tally Sessions as Benedick. Espinosa previously appeared at The Old Globe in The Gardens of Anuncia and received Tony Award and Drama League Award nominations for Lempicka. Sessions returns to The Old Globe after appearing in Henry 6 and recently starred on Broadway in A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical.

The cast also includes Jose Balistrieri as Don John, Seth Gilliam as Don Pedro, Benito Martinez as Leonato, Ainsley Melham as Claudio, and Jimmy Smagula as Dogberry.

Also featured are Charlie Alguera, Lance D. Bush, Trevor Butler, Juliette Cacciatore, Ethan Fox, Madi Goff, Kristina Hinako, Stephanie Hinck, Conner Keef, Susane Lee, Max Lorn-Krause, Shalyn Welch, and Kayce Wilson, all members of The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program.

The creative team includes scenic designer Lawrence E. Moten III, Costume Designer Tilly Grimes, lighting designer Russell H. Champa, sound designer Melanie Chen Cole, composer Curtis Moore, choreographer Patrick McCollum, voice and text coach Jesse Perez, casting directors ARC, Duncan Stewart, CSA, and Patrick Maravilla, CSA, and production stage manager Jess Slocum.

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