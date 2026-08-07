Photos: LES MISÉRABLES Stars Jac Yarrow, Shan Ako & Killian Donnelly Celebrate 40th Anniversary Cast Recording

Les Miserables stars Jac Yarrow, Shan Ako and Killian Donnelly recently hosted a cast album signing celebrating Les Misérables: The 40th Anniversary All-Star Cast Recording at Barnes and Noble 5th Avenue. Check out photos of the event.

The three performers are featured on the new recording, with Donnelly starring as Jean Valjean, Ako as Éponine and Yarrow as Marius. Listen to the album here!

Les Misérables: The 40th Anniversary All-Star Cast is available on streaming and digital platforms and as a double CD. The recording marks the first complete album of the contemporary production of the musical, which is currently staged around the world.

Cameron Mackintosh said: “As Les Mis approached its 40th record-breaking year in London last October, I felt it was the perfect time to record the first complete album of the contemporary production of this great musical as it is now staged all over the world. We wanted it to have the quality of a studio recording while maintaining the excitement and emotion of being on stage with the actors, right in the midst of the action.”

Mackintosh assembled the all-star company from performers appearing in the London production and Les Misérables: The Arena Concert Spectacular World Tour.

“With the Arena Spectacular World Tour and the London anniversary company playing simultaneously last year, I decided to put together an all-star cast drawn from both productions featuring the stars who currently are playing Les Misérables around the world,” Mackintosh continued. “The result is thrilling.”

The company of The 40th Anniversary All-Star Cast includes Killian Donnelly as Valjean, Bradley Jaden as Javert, Katie Hall as Fantine, Shan Ako as Éponine, Adam Gillen as Thénardier, Marina Prior as Madame Thénardier, Beatrice Penny-Touré as Cosette, Jac Yarrow as Marius and James D. Gish as Enjolras.

The digital album and CD edition feature a full-color 24-page booklet with production photography and liner notes by producer Cameron Mackintosh, writers Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg, and theater journalist Dominic Cavendish.

Les Misérables features music by Claude-Michel Schönberg and lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer, with original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel. The musical is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. The new recording was produced by Lee McCutcheon, Stephen Metcalfe and Cameron Mackintosh.

About LES MISÉRABLES

The West End production of Les Misérables is now in its 41st year at London's Sondheim Theatre, while Les Misérables: The Arena Concert Spectacular is concluding its two-year World Tour.

The Arena Spectacular launched in September 2024 and has visited 30 cities around the world, selling more than one million tickets. The tour has included engagements in Australia, Japan and Shanghai.

The production's final engagements include performances at Dublin's 3Arena, Birmingham's Utilita Arena and London's Royal Albert Hall before heading to New York.

Les Misérables: The Arena Concert Spectacular will conclude the World Tour at Radio City Music Hall in New York for 22 performances from July 23 through August 9. The New York engagement features many of the same performers heard on the 40th anniversary recording.

Based on Victor Hugo's novel, Les Misérables follows Jean Valjean, a former prisoner who attempts to rebuild his life while being relentlessly pursued by Inspector Javert. Against the backdrop of revolutionary France, the musical interweaves stories of love, sacrifice, injustice and redemption.

The score includes “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “One Day More,” “Master of the House” and “Do You Hear the People Sing?” Les Misérables originally opened in London in 1985 and has since become one of the world's longest-running and most widely produced musicals.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

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