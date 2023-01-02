Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Daniel Damiano's ONE WITH THE CURRENT Returns This Month

The performance is on Sunday, Jan 8th at NY Society for Ethical Culture's Adler Hall. 

Jan. 02, 2023  

After its acclaimed World Premiere in September in the 2022 Dream Up Festival, Daniel Damiano's timely solo play, One With the Current, will receive a special performance on Sunday, Jan 8th at NY Society for Ethical Culture's Adler Hall.

A North Carolina husband and father accompanies his childhood friend on a fishing trip during the pandemic, but the events that ensue will change his life forever...

Written and Performed by Daniel Damiano. Directed by Leslie Kincaid Burby.

Admission is Free - but Reservations are Encouraged at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2216851®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fethical.nyc%2Fevents%2Fonewiththecurrent_2022january%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




The band on the album is rockin' and the mixer and master have kept every musical artist in their lane - nobody overshadows anyone else, they put the artist of the moment at the center mic and everyone emerges on equal beautiful footing.
Actor LAURENCE FISHBURNE made a holiday visit to catch the Broadway hit revival of Arthur Miller's classic play DEATH OF A SALESMAN. Backstage, after the performance, he congratulated the show's stars, Wendell Pierce and Sharon D Clarke along with the rest of the cast. Check out the photos here!
Watch Patrick Page take his final bow as Hades in Hadestown at the Walter Kerr Theater.
Watch the students of Crunchem Hall take on Emma Thompson as Miss Trunchbull in two scenes from Matilda the Musical on Netflix! Joining Thompson in the new film is Alisha Weir as Matilda, Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey, Sindhu Vee as Miss Phelps, and Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough as Mr. and Mrs. Trunchbull. Watch the new video now!

January 1, 2023

The critically acclaimed production of A Christmas Carol starring Tony Award winner Jefferson Mays, plays its final Broadway engagement on January 1, 2023. 
December 31, 2022

Actor LAURENCE FISHBURNE made a holiday visit to catch the Broadway hit revival of Arthur Miller's classic play DEATH OF A SALESMAN. Backstage, after the performance, he congratulated the show's stars, Wendell Pierce and Sharon D Clarke along with the rest of the cast. Check out the photos here!
December 31, 2022

Watch Patrick Page take his final bow as Hades in Hadestown at the Walter Kerr Theater.
December 30, 2022

Due to illness, Lea Michele will be out of Funny Girl's Friday, December 30th matinee.
December 30, 2022

Top stories include the new Broadway-loving American Girl doll, plus go inside the talkback for Merrily We Roll Along, watch Joaquina Kalukango perform 'Last Midnight' from Into The Woods, and more!
