Daniel Damiano's ONE WITH THE CURRENT Returns This Month
The performance is on Sunday, Jan 8th at NY Society for Ethical Culture's Adler Hall.
After its acclaimed World Premiere in September in the 2022 Dream Up Festival, Daniel Damiano's timely solo play, One With the Current, will receive a special performance on Sunday, Jan 8th at NY Society for Ethical Culture's Adler Hall.
A North Carolina husband and father accompanies his childhood friend on a fishing trip during the pandemic, but the events that ensue will change his life forever...
Written and Performed by Daniel Damiano. Directed by Leslie Kincaid Burby.
Admission is Free - but Reservations are Encouraged at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2216851®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fethical.nyc%2Fevents%2Fonewiththecurrent_2022january%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1