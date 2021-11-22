Daniel Alexander Jones and His Alter-Ego Jomama Jones Will Celebrate The Holidays At NYLA Next Month

Arts' Live Feed creative residency and commissioning program presents Jomama Jones's Celestial Holiday Spectacular by acclaimed theater artist Daniel Alexander Jones, Friday, December 3rd, at 5:00pm, in the Live Arts 3rd Floor Performance Studios.

Jones's alter ego Jomama Jones and friends, performance artist and vocalist Helga Davis and multi-instrumentalist Josh Quat, host this celebratory in-person gathering, featuring a live musical set from Jones's new album ATEN. Alongside some exciting games and prizes, Jones will also guide guests together to create a real-time altar in honor of the shifting of the season and the completion of a challenging year. Various ticket levels include limited items for takeaway, including a copy of the digital album, photo with Jomama, and a voucher for a vinyl copy of the record.



When entering the event space, guests will also be greeted by an altar installation that Jones has created specifically for Live Arts' 3rd floor studio lobby, which will remain on view throughout the rest of this year. Objects in the altar include photographs, jewelry from the collection of Jomama Jones, everyday ceremonial objects from the collection of Daniel Alexander Jones, and objects gathered specifically for this installation. There are also some paintings by Jones and by visual artists Tonya Engel ["Love", and "Flowering" (the album-cover portrait of Jomama from 2016)]; Bridget Carpenter ["No."]; and Todd Christopher Jones ["Raziel"]. This altar was conceived by Daniel Alexander Jones and built by Jones with assistance from Beth Golison.



Featuring fifteen original songs by Jones and Quat, the new album ATEN was released digitally in September 2021 kicking off weekly music video releases for each song since. The album is one of many pieces in Jones's latest work, ALTAR NO. 1 - ATEN, which uses our solar system as both metaphor and method for an immersive journey through the celestial, within and without. The work invites audiences to take part in a dynamic new creative odyssey through the ever-expanding digital portal aten.life. In addition to the music videos, ALTAR NO. 1 - ATEN contains a series of probing podcast conversations with special guests and invitations for visitors to engage on and offline.



New York Live Arts' Live Feed commission and residency program is a laboratory for the development of new work and offers a sneak peek into each artist's process and ideas before their creations hit the stage. ALTAR NO. 1 is commissioned by The Public Theater, and created with support from CalArts Center for New Performance and New York Live Arts' Live Feed Residency, with funding from Rockefeller Brothers Fund, National Endowment for the Arts, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, Stavros Niarchos Foundation, and the Partners for New Performance. ALTAREDSTATES is made possible with generous support from the New England Foundation for the Arts' National Theater Project, with lead funding from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation and additional support from the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation. Additional support provided by The Sundance Institute Theatre Lab. Produced by CalArts Center for New Performance.

Tickets start at $15

RSVP online at newyorklivearts.