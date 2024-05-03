Dances For A Variable Population Presents REVIVAL 8: THEN AND NOW  

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Infusing the essence of iconic dance works by master choreographers of the 20th century, Dances for a Variable Population (DVP) will lead two performances and workshops of Revival 8: Then and Now, Saturday, June 1 at 4:00PM at Queensbridge Park in Long Island City, and Saturday, June 15 at 5:00PM at Grant's Tomb in Manhattan.

REVIVAL 8: Then and Now is a unique series set to unite legendary pieces from renowned choreographers, creatively inspired by esteemed ex-dancers who once graced their companies. These former dancers, with a deep connection to the original works, will reinterpret iconic works such as Martha Graham's Steps in the Street, Tina Ramirez's Carmen, Jerome Robbins's Dances at a Gathering, and Paul Taylor's Esplanade, tailored for the older adult population.

Celebrating its 15th year of free performances, DVP will also present a free All Together Dance workshop open to members of the public on Saturday, June 1 at 5:00PM at Long Island City's Queensbridge Park (following the 4:00PM performance), and Saturday, June 15 at 5:00PM at Grant's Tomb in Manhattan (followed by a 6:00PM performance). These interactive workshops highlight movements by guest artists and feature exercises from DVP's MOVEMENT SPEAKS curriculum. Reservations are recommended. For more info, visit www.dvpnyc.org.

For REVIVAL 8: Then and Now, Dances for a Variable Population welcomes choreographers Ellen Graff (Martha Graham Company), Audrey Madison (Charles Moore Dance Theatre), Myna Majors (The WNBA N.Y. Liberty Timeless Torches), Sandra Rivera (founding member of Ballet Hispanico), Marnie Thomas Wood (Martha Graham Company), and Alfred Gallman (Pepsi Bethel, Talley Beatty, and Alvin Ailey), along with DVP artistic director Naomi Goldberg Haas. DVP also welcomes Joao Carvalho and Karla Wolfangle, both former Paul Taylor Dance Company members. To learn more about the choreographers, please visit our website: www.dvpnyc.org.

REVIVAL 8: THEN AND NOW

Program and Venue information

Saturday, June 1, 2024, Queensbridge Park, Long Island City (Rain date: June 8th) Live, In-Person Performance: 4:00PM

Post-Performance All Together Dance Workshop: 5 PM

41 Rd., 40 Ave. between The East River, Vernon Blvd., and 21 St. Queens

Reservations recommended at www.dvpnyc.org

Bus: Q100, Q101, Q32, Q60, Q66

Subway: E, F

Saturday, June 15, 2024, Grant's Tomb (Rain date: June 22)

Live, In-Person Performance: 6:00PM

Pre-Performance All Together Dance Workshop: 5:00PM

West 122nd Street and Riverside Drive

Reservations recommended at www.dvpnyc.org

Bus: M101, M104, M60-SBS

Subway: 1, D

ABOUT DANCES FOR A VARIABLE POPULATION

Founded in 2009 by former professional dancer Naomi Goldberg Haas, Dances for a Variable Population (DVP)'s mission is to promote strong and creative movement among older adults of all abilities, enabling them to build creativity, improve their mental and physical health, strengthen social connections, and enhance quality of life. Our artistic vision is to bring participatory dance experiences and performances to older adults throughout NYC, and to train teaching artists to expand our impact across NY and beyond. DVP's free workshops and public performances promote a democratic, interactive, and inclusive vision of dance that highlights the power and beauty of older bodies.