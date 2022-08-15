Dancers Over 40 Presents the 42nd Anniversary and Reunion of the Original Cast of 42ND STREET

Dancers over 40 presents a one-night-only special event: COME AND MEET THOSE DANCING FEET: THE 42ND ANNIVERSARY AND REUNION OF 42ND STREET, Wednesday, August 24th, 6 - 9pm at the Triad Theater, 158 West 72nd Street. Hosted by Lee Roy Reams (the original Billy Lawler), the original ensemble will take you through the creation of the grandfather of all musicals, 42nd Street, through story and song. (The show's actual opening night was August 25, 1980.)

Borrowing from the show-within-a-show concept, the cast and crew will discuss the auditions which took place at the rooftop theatre of the New Amsterdam, the out-of-town tryout at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., the extended New York previews, and finally, the historic opening night and the announcement of Gower Champion's death. With film clips of the original company performing "We're in The Money," "The 42nd Street Ballet," and the Tony Award performance of "Lullaby of Broadway," it is sure to be a fascinating and entertaining evening, so "GET OUT YOUR TAP SHOES, FRANCIS!" Audience members will also have an opportunity to ask questions of the cast at the end of the evening before a champagne toast, provided by DO40, is made available to cheer on the performers at their "curtain call."

The cast and crew coming in for the reunion include Gower Champion assistant Karin Baker, Production Stage Manager Steven Zwiegbaum, Stage Manager Arturo Porazzi, as well as Carole Banninger, Linda Carelli, Denise DiRenzo, Cathy Greco, Tony Parise, Lars Rosager, Nikki Sahagen and Alison Sherve. (Special guests to be announced soon.) Due to COVID, there was no 40th reunion of the show in 2020, but the cast did get together in 2019 for DO40's tribute to David Merrick at St. Luke's Theater and performed a portion of the opening number to open the show.

Tickets are $30.00 and now on sale at www.triadnyc.com. DO40 members' price is $25.00 with their Dancers Over 40 discount code/membership card. 6 - 7pm provides an opportunity for audience members and friends of the musical to socialize and re-meet acquaintances and castmates - with drinks (full bar) available for purchase. Curtain up for entertainment at 7pm.

Dancers over 40 is an all-volunteer, membership-driven non-profit arts organization dedicated to preserving the History, Legacy and Lives of our mature creative community, and sharing that knowledge with the younger generation. DO40 was proud to raise over $7,700.00 this year for BC/EFA at their 2021 Flea Market October 3rd. For more information on how you can give back to the community and join DO40 as a member, go to www.dancersover40.org and click on the JOIN/RENEW/DONATE button, or contact our Hotline for more information at 212-330-7016. You don't have to be ... Over 40 to join!