Dance/NYC Announces 2021 Symposium Justice Track Speakers, Sessions, And Thematic Guide Curators

Dance/NYC announces that registration for the Dance/NYC 2021 Symposium is now open, available at https://dancenyc.z2systems.com/np/clients/dancenyc/eventRegistration.jsp?event=553&. The Symposium will take place virtually from Wednesday, March 17 - Saturday, March 20, 2021.

As the only gathering of its kind for the dance community in the metropolitan New York City area, the Symposium is an opportunity for the dance field to exchange ideas, expand networks, sharpen organizational practices, and deepen the inquiry around New York City's legacy and trajectory of dance-making.

This year's theme is Justice. Transformation. Education. and will invite participants to reimagine the dance ecology with emphasis on advancing justice, civic engagement, and the whole dance worker, in the context of the global health crisis and social justice uprisings of 2020. Held this year as a fully digital experience on the Whova digital platform, the Symposium will include panel discussions, interactive workshops, networking sessions, a virtual expo hall and sponsorship opportunities. Short daily 'Dance Breaks' will be programmed with facilitators including DHQ (Dancehall Queen) Brat and Krishna Washburn. Sessions will include ASL interpretation and closed captions.

2021 Digital Symposium Sessions:

Wednesday, March 17, 2021, 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 17, 2021, 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 18, 2021, 10:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 19, 2021, 10:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 20, 2021, 10:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Dance/NYC's 2021 Symposium will offer content tracks in alignment with its theme Justice. Transformation. Education. Sessions and speakers will be announced on a rolling basis with the Justice Track aimed at rooting out oppressive practices and historic marginalization, the Transformation Track aimed at inspiring change at the individual, organizational and field-wide level, and the Education Track aimed at providing business of dance and dance education tools. Sessions in the Justice Track include:

Keynote: A Reckoning of Power, Accountability and Gender Equity, moderated by Lauren Wingenroth, Editor in Chief, Dance Teacher and Dance Business Weekly, Senior Consulting Editor, Dance Magazine with speakers Lady Krow, Dancer and Visual Artist, Germaul Barnes, Choreographer, Director of Viewsic Dance, Curator of Contemporary Improvisation for Black Men, and Linda LaBeija, Artistic Activist, Transgender Advocate, Performance Poet.

Streets, Dance Halls and Living Rooms: Social Dance in Form, Function and Practice moderated by Rodney Lopez, Principal, Rodney Eric Lopez Enterprises. Speakers include Michael Manswell, Choreographer and Teaching Artist, Something Positive, Inc., Nicole Macotsis, Dancer, Public Folklorist and Founder of Traditions in Motion, and Joti Singh, Artistic Director, Duniya Dance and Drum Company.

Negotiations of Power in Commercial Cultural Practice moderated by Nelida Tirado, Artistic Director & Teacher of Nelida Tirado Flamenco. Each track will be accompanied by a thematic guide to be included in the program book curated by leading dance practitioners. These guides will feature essays, resource lists with related media, and reflection prompts providing deeper pathways to explore the Symposium topics. 2021 Thematic Guide Curators include Maura Donohue (Education) and Jonathan Gonzalez (Justice).

Visit Dance.NYC/DanceSymp to get information about Registration, Sponsorship, Ads, Group Tickets, Sessions and Speakers.