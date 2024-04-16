Dance Theatre of Harlem to Present Family Matinee Production HARLEM MOUSE/COUNTRY MOUSE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dance Theatre of Harlem will present a special performance of Harlem Mouse/Country Mouse, an enchanting retelling of Aesop's Fable, City Mouse and Country Mouse, for one performance only on Saturday, May 18 at 3pm at The Apollo. Harlem Mouse/Country Mouse references the rich traditions of the Black South, modern-day life in Harlem, and the unique expressions of dance, music, and poetry that arise when cultures meet. The performance unites the dynamic Company Artists of Dance Theatre of Harlem together with 70 students from the Dance Theatre of Harlem School, under the direction of DTH Artistic Director Robert Garland, and Tai Jimenez, Director of the DTH School. Conceived by Garland and Jimenez as a celebration of the Harlem community, this delightful 90-minute story-ballet features a variety of music from R&B to folk and is the perfect spring treat for all audiences.

To purchase tickets, please visit www.ApolloTheater.org. For more information about Harlem Mouse, Dance Theatre of Harlem or the Dance Theatre of Harlem School, please visit www.DanceTheatreOfHarlem.org.

Photo credit: Nir Arieli