Dance Theatre Of Harlem Presents FIREBIRD

In honor of Women's History Month, Dance Theatre of Harlem will host Firebird Day, a celebration of its iconic Firebird ballet, on Saturday, March 13.

The virtual festival will feature a series of online events, including a documentary about the making of the ravishing work, and a conversation about its significance with ballet stars Misty Copeland (Principal with American Ballet Theatre) Lauren Anderson (former Principal Ballerina with Houston Ballet), and former DTH Principals Charmaine Hunter, Bethania Gomes, Tai Jiminez, Christina Johnson, Paunika Jones, and Kellye Saunders.

Previously announced to stream on February 27, the magnificent 1982 production created exclusively for DTH by John Taras and featuring glorious scenic and costume designs by Geoffrey Holder, will be free to view from March 13 through March 28 at midnight on DTH On Demand, generously sponsored by Bloomberg Philanthropies.

While access to Dance Theatre of Harlem's digital content remains free, gifts of any size provide crucial support to the company's current operations and will help to ensure that New York City's dance future continues to be even more inclusive and diverse than ever before. For more information, please visit www.DanceTheatreOfHarlem.org.

Firebird Day Schedule of Events The Rare Birds - 4pm Learn more about the history of Black excellence in Firebird, featuring ballet stars Misty Copeland, the first African-American Principal ballerina with American Ballet Theatre, and Lauren Anderson, the now retired first African-American Principal dancer with the Houston Ballet, and Dance Theatre of Harlem's own Charmaine Hunter.

Passing the Torch - 6pm Past Dance Theatre of Harlem "Firebirds" reflect on dancing the iconic role in what became a signature work for the company. Former Principal dancers Christina Johnson, Kellye Saunders, Bethania Gomes, Paunika Jones, and Tai Jiminez coach current company members and reflect on dancing the title character.

DTH On Demand Presents: Firebird - 8pm Watch the 1982 PBS documentary, "Stravinsky's Firebird by Dance Theatre of Harlem," as it takes viewers behind the scenes of the DTH Company's preparations to perform Firebird at the Kennedy Center, featuring interviews with Arthur Mitchell, John Taras, Geoffrey Holder, Stephanie Dabney, Donald Williams, and Lorraine Graves, followed by the online premiere of John Taras' Firebird.