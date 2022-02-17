Dance Parade to Host Dance Programs In Brooklyn, Bronx & Manhattan Schools

Dance Parade, one of the annual highlights of the NYC dance scene, also has a thriving program of dance in schools, taking place now through May, when the students will also participate in the next Dance Parade. The grand celebration of dance will take place LIVE this year on May 21st with 150 participating companies, 15 floats, and 100+ dance styles!

Since 2008, the Dance Parade organization has tapped its pool of diverse multi-cultural talent to provide Community Engagement Programs to share the joy of dance with historically under-represented communities along with the city-wide dance community.

Throughout the year, workshop demonstrations and residencies are provided to youth ages 7 to 17 in schools and recreation centers, as well as for older New Yorkers in senior centers, under the expert eye of Director of Community Engagement Carlye Eckert. All programs end with the exciting participation in the annual Dance Parade.

Bronx Arena High School (Bronx)

1440 Story Avenue, Bronx 10473

Wednesdays 2-3pm

Break Dance with Victor "Kid Glyde" Alicea, Co-Founder of Kids Breaking League

(2022 Inaugural recipients of the Gabriel Kutik Memorial Scholarship)

Students will join Victor & KBL in the Parade & perform on the Family stage at DanceFest.

PS86 The Irvington School (Brooklyn)

220 Irving Avenue, Brooklyn 11237

Mondays 8:55-9:45am

Mexican Folk Dance with Martha Zarate Alvarez, Artistic Director of Mazarte Dance Company

Students will join Martha & Mazarte in the Parade & perform on the Family stage at DanceFest.

NYC iSchool (Manhattan)

131 6th Avenue, NYC 10013

Mondays 3:30-4:30pm

Mexican Folk Dance with Martha Zarate Alvarez, Artistic Director of Mazarte Dance Company

Students are invited to join Martha & Mazarte in the Parade & perform on the Family stage at DanceFest.

NYC iSchool (Manhattan)

131 6th Avenue, NYC 10013

Tuesdays 4:00-5:00pm

Kpop with Ness Martinez, Teaching Artist at I LOVE DANCE

PS272 Curtis Estabrook School (Brooklyn)

101-24 Seaview Avenue, Brooklyn 11236

Wednesdays 12:36-1:30pm

Hip Hip with Abeba Baptiste, Teacher Artist at Fit4Dance

Students will join Abeba & Fit4Dance in the Parade & perform on the Family stage at DanceFest.

PS56 Lewis H. Latimer School (Brooklyn)

170 Gates Avenue, Brooklyn 11238

Wednesdays 3:00-4:00pm

Fit4Dance

Students will join Fit4Dance in the Parade & perform on the Family stage at DanceFest.

2022 Inaugural recipients of the Gabriel Kutik Memorial Scholarship

11 students (8-15yrs old) received free tuition to continue their study of Break Dancing at KBL studios for the month of December 2021 and are in rehearsals now to develop choreography honoring the life of long-time Dance Parade volunteer and dance lover Gabriel Kutik. There will be a virtual performance premiering the choreography on Saturday, January 22nd at 7pm.

The students will join the Parade and where they will share the choreography for Gabriel on stage.

In addition, Victor " Kid Glyde" Alicea (founder of Kids Breaking League) will be teaching a 13-week dance program at Bronx Arena High School on Wednesdays 2-3pm starting February 9th, 2022. These students will join KBL and Victor in the Parade & DanceFest.

Mazarte Dance Company

The Mexican Folk Dance company and its Artistic Director, Martha Zarate return to P.S. 86 The Irvington School (Brooklyn).

Martha first taught these students virtually in Spring 2021 and will meet them again in Spring 2022 for 10-weeks of in-person classes. The students will join her company at the Parade & DanceFest. Start date TBD

www.danceparade.org