Dance Entropy To Host Emerald Gala Celebrating 20 Years Of Green Space

Dance Entropy will host THE EMERALD GALA: CELEBRATING 20 YEARS OF GREEN SPACE on Thursday, March 5, 2026, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The benefit event will take place at Green Space in Long Island City and will support Green Space/Dance Entropy’s performance, educational, and community outreach programs.

The Emerald Gala marks the 20th anniversary of Green Space, which has played a central role in fostering dance in Queens by providing a home for artists to create, perform, train, and connect with the community. The evening will include live music, dance performances, food and refreshments, and a paddle raise in support of the organization’s ongoing work.

This year’s honorees include Julie Won, representing the 26th Council District of Western Queens; Dirk McCall de Palomá, Executive Director of Sunnyside Shines; and Roslyn Nieves, a TV host, producer, director, and community development manager. The three honorees are being recognized for their long-standing leadership and contributions to Queens’ cultural, civic, and business communities.

The gala will be held at Green Space, located at 37-24 24th Street, Suite 211, in Long Island City. Festive attire is encouraged. Tickets range from $125 to $250, with sponsorship opportunities available from $500 to $10,000.