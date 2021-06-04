Danai Gurira, Phillipa Soo, John C. Reilly & More to Take Part in Ojai Playwrights Conference's CONNECTIONS Benefit

A starry cast, some of whom will perform their own work, has been set for the Ojai Playwrights Conference presentation of "Connections," a virtual celebration to benefit the OPC 2021 season, on Saturday, June 12 at 5 p.m. Pacific Time/ 8 p.m. Eastern Time. A minimum donation of $20 is requested to watch this special 120-minute show.

Brian Cox, Culture Clash, Eileen Galindo, Danai Gurira, Tzi Ma, James and Seamus Morrison, Rose Portillo, Samantha Quan, John C. Reilly, Israel López Reyes, Nikkole Salter, Jimmy Smits, Phillipa Soo and Charlayne Woodard will perform stories exploring the need for more sustainable human 'connections' as we move together toward new horizons.

Produced by OPC Artistic Director/Producer Robert Egan, the previously announced line up of contributing playwrights, many of whose work has been developed at OPC, includes Luis Alfaro, Jon Robin Baitz, Father Greg Boyle, Bill Cain, Culture Clash, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Danai Gurira, Samuel D. Hunter, David Henry Hwang, Julia Izumi, James Morrison and his son Seamus Morrison, Jeanine Tesori and Charlayne Woodard.

"We are grateful to and delighted with the company of artists coming together to represent and support the work of Ojai Playwrights Conference," said OPC Artistic Director/Producer Robert Egan, "This is a wealth of talent, a treasure trove of inspiration."

Since 1998, theatre professionals and enthusiastic audiences have converged in Ojai to participate in the development of new plays for the American theatre. Plays developed at OPC have gone on to have numerous productions on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and at regional theatres across the country. Some have been nominated for and won prestigious awards. Both "Fun Home" by Lisa Kron and Jeanine Tesori, and Jon Robin Baitz's "Other Desert Cities" were Pulitzer Finalists; "Fun Home" won the Tony Award for Best Musical; and Danai Gurira's "Eclipsed" and Stephen Adly Guirgis' "The Motherf**ker with the Hat" were each nominated for the Tony Award for Best Play. In 2019, OPC received the LADCC Gordon Davidson Award for distinguished contribution to the Los Angeles theatrical community.

The "Connections" virtual benefit will be available to audiences on June 12 only at https://www.ojaiplays.org/benefit2021/connections. The performance begins at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.