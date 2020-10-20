Danai Gurira Joins Hugh Jackman, Angela Bassett, and Jason Bateman for MPTF REEL STORIES, REAL LIVES

Longtime MPTF advocate Yvette Nicole Brown will also appear in the program.

MPTF (Motion Picture & Television Fund) announced today that Danai Gurira will join host Hugh Jackman and storytellers Angela Bassett and Jason Bateman for their ninth annual "Reel Stories, Real Lives" event. Longtime MPTF advocate Yvette Nicole Brown will also appear in the program.

The event will be held Tuesday, October 27th at 6:30 p.m. PT.

MPTF has been a lifeline for entertainment industry members, both working and retired, for the past century by providing social, financial, and health services. Since the pandemic began, MPTF has tripled the number of community members it serves, is assisting with financial relief, help with managing basic living expenses and health insurance, and issues around social isolation and loneliness, stress, and anxiety, and has made over 15,000 social work and care calls.

The event is sponsored by 24 Hour Home Care, The Animation Guild, IATSE Local 839, Biomeme, Cast & Crew, Entertainment Partners, and UCLA Health.

Durira is a playwright and actor known for roles in "Black Panther" and on "The Walking Dead." She made her Broadway playwriting debut with "Eclipsed."

See Jackman's video invitation here:

