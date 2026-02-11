DakhaBrakha to Perform at Pioneer Works as Part of WMI’s Counterpoint Series

World Music Institute will present DakhaBrakha at Pioneer Works in Red Hook, Brooklyn. Doors will open at 7 p.m., with the performance beginning at 8 p.m. The event is standing room only.

Formed in 2004 at Kyiv’s DAKH Center of Contemporary Art by theater director Vladyslav Troitskyi, DakhaBrakha blends Ukrainian folk traditions with global musical influences. The quartet’s sound incorporates traditional instruments and vocal techniques alongside contemporary elements, creating what they describe as “ethno-chaos.” The ensemble continues to tour internationally while advocating for Ukrainian culture amid the ongoing conflict in their homeland.

The concert is part of WMI’s Counterpoint series, which highlights contemporary artists expanding the definition of world music in the 21st century.

Tickets are $45 in advance and $55 on the day of the show.

Pioneer Works is a nonprofit cultural center in Red Hook that supports interdisciplinary programming across the arts and sciences, offering performances, exhibitions, residencies, and public programs.