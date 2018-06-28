DVR Alert: Idina Menzel Will Discuss Her Off-Broadway Return in SKINTIGHT on LIVE With Kelly & Ryan Tuesday, July 3

Broadway Icon Idina Menzel will visit LIVE With Kelly and Ryan next Tuesday, July 3rd, to discuss her return to Off-Broadway in Roundabout Theatre Company's world premiere of Joshua Harmon's Skintight.

SKINTIGHT is directed by three-time Obie Award winner Daniel Aukin (Bad Jews). The cast includes Will Brittain as "Trey," Stephen Carrasco as "Jeff," Eli Gelb as "Benjamin Cullen," Cynthia Mace as "Orsolya," Idina Menzel as "Jodi Isaac" and Jack Wetherall as "Elliot Isaac."

Roundabout reunites writer Joshua Harmon and director Daniel Aukin (Bad Jews, Admissions) for Skintight, a scorching examination of beauty, youth and sex, for Harmon's Roundabout UNDERGROUND commission. As part of Roundabout's commitment to foster the talent of emerging writers, each UNDERGROUND playwright is commissioned to write a new play before their UNDERGROUND play is produced.

Skintight opened on June 21st at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This limited engagement runs through August 26, 2018.

Idina made her Broadway debut as Maureen in the Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner, Rent, for which she received a Tony Award nomination. She followed that with her Tony Award-winning performance as Elphaba in Wicked, which she subsequently brought to London's West End. Other New York stage work includes See What I Wanna See (Public), The Wild Party (MTC), and Hair (Encores). Menzel's voice can be heard in the Disney animated musical, Frozen, singing its Oscar nominated song, Let It Go. She reprised her performance as Maureen in Chris Columbus' film version of Rent, and has appeared in movies as diverse as Enchanted and Ask the Dust. On television, Menzel had a recurring role over multiple seasons of "Glee" and has guest starred in numerous other shows. She starred in her own PBS special, Barefoot at the Symphony, with an accompanying live album of the same name. Menzel's highly successful international concert tour recently included a sold out performance at Carnegie Hall. In addition to cast albums, Menzel's prolific recording career includes solo albums: Barefoot At The Symphony, I Stand, Here, and Still I Can't Be Still.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

