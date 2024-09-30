DORIS DEAR'S MOVIE NIGHT Comes to The Triad Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Movie lovers, cocktail enthusiasts, and fans of classic cinema, get ready to experience an unforgettable Friday night with award-winning storyteller and performer, Doris Dear, "America's Perfect Housewife," at the Triad Theater in NYC! Starting October 11th, Doris invites you to a monthly movie screening that promises to transport you to a time of glamour, camp, and cinematic classics-all with a modern twist.

Hosted by the fabulous Doris Dear, these evenings will combine the charm of old Hollywood with cocktails, stories, and a whole lot of fun. Each screening will showcase a beloved cult classic, starting with the 1975 psychological thriller *The Stepford Wives* on October 11th. This satirical tale, directed by Bryan Forbes and based on Ira Levin's novel, follows Katharine Ross as she uncovers unsettling secrets in the seemingly perfect town of Stepford.

On November 15th, brace yourself for the sci-fi sex comedy *Barbarella: Queen of the Galaxy* (1968), starring Jane Fonda. Directed by Roger Vadim, this space adventure is a dazzling, fantastical trip as Barbarella searches for the rogue scientist Durand Durand to save humanity.

Finally, on December 20th, just before the holidays, cozy up for the 1967 cult drama *Valley of the Dolls.* Starring Barbara Parkins, Patty Duke, and Sharon Tate, this film follows three women's turbulent careers in the entertainment industry and their battle with addiction, fame, and heartbreak.

**What to Expect**

Doors open at 9:00 PM, with the movie starting promptly at 9:30 PM. Settle into the theater's plush banquets and comfy seating as you enjoy these iconic films on a state-of-the-art 4K projector, complete with surround sound that will immerse you in every frame. Themed cocktails will be available from the theater's fabulous staff, including the signature "Doris Dear Cocktail," a delectable take on the classic Whiskey Sour-perfect for sipping while watching your favorite scenes.

Guests are encouraged to dress up in the spirit of each film, making the experience even more fun and interactive. Whether it's channeling the mysterious housewives of Stepford, Barbarella's futuristic glam, or the glitzy drama of Valley of the Dolls, there's no better place to show off your creativity and indulge in nostalgia.

Event Details

- October 11th: *The Stepford Wives* (1975)

- November 15th: *Barbarella: Queen of the Galaxy* (1968)

- December 20th: *Valley of the Dolls* (1967)

- Doors open at 9:00 PM, movies begin at 9:30 PM

- Location: The Triad Theater, 158 W 72nd St, 2nd floor, New York, NY 10023

This is not just another movie night-it's an experience! Doris Dear's warmth, wit, and signature style will make you feel like you're in her glamorous living room. With insider stories, interactive fun, and a luxurious atmosphere, it's the perfect way to celebrate classic cinema with a modern twist. Come for the movies, stay for the cocktails, and enjoy a one-of-a-kind evening with Doris Dear.