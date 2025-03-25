DEATH BECOMES HER Cast Members Set For Broadway Sessions This Wee

Death Becomes Her cast members set to perform include Bud Weber, Natalie Charles Ellis, Lakota Knuckle, Johanna Moise, Dee Roscioli and more.
Ben Cameron's Broadway Sessions will return to The Green Room 42 on March 27th! The, aptly dubbed,“Musical Theatre Frat Party” will feature cast members from the mega hit Broadway production of Death Becomes Her.
The evening will also feature performances by talented vocalists Jeffery Walker III (winner of BroadwayWorld's Next on Stage), Gabriela Hernandez (Broadway Con's Star to Be finalist), NyJair Wilkerson and Kaymond Ivey.
The Death Becomes Her cast will be on hand to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway! This ain't your grandad's cabaret!!
Broadway Sessions plays twice monthly at The Green Room 42 inside The Yotel on 42nd and 10th, on Thursday evenings after Broadway curtains come down. Seating begins at 9:15pm with showtime at 10pm. All seats are just $22 + fee's which includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Latecomers and walk-ins are always welcome. Tickets can be purchased at www.thegreenroom42.venuetix.com.
