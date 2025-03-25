DEATH BECOMES HER Cast Members Set For Broadway Sessions This Wee

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ben Cameron's Broadway Sessions will return to The Green Room 42 on March 27th! The, aptly dubbed,“Musical Theatre Frat Party” will feature cast members from the mega hit Broadway production of Death Becomes Her.

Death Becomes Her cast members set to perform include Bud Weber, Natalie Charles Ellis, Lakota Knuckle, Johanna Moise, Dee Roscioli and more.

The evening will also feature performances by talented vocalists Jeffery Walker III (winner of BroadwayWorld's Next on Stage), Gabriela Hernandez (Broadway Con's Star to Be finalist), NyJair Wilkerson and Kaymond Ivey.

The Death Becomes Her cast will be on hand to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway! This ain't your grandad's cabaret!!