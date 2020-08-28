Breaking: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Movie Adds Amy Adams to Cast

Click Here for More Articles on DEAR EVAN HANSEN

She will play Cynthia Murphy.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Amy Adams will star in the upcoming "Dear Evan Hansen" movie musical as Cynthia Murphy.

The film's cast also includes Broadway-originator Ben Platt as Evan Hansen, as well as Kaitlyn Dever as Zoe, Colton Ryan as Connor, and Amandla Stenberg as Alana.

Evan is a socially awkward teen who gets caught up in a lie when he says he was best friends with a schoolmate who commits suicide. The act initially brings him closer to a crush and brings him attention but he must face repercussions when the truth surfaces.

The film hails from director Stephen Chbosky and writer Steven Levenson. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul wrote the music.

Cynthia is the mother of Zoe and Connor. She sings "Anybody Have a Map?" with Evan Hansen's mother at the top of the show.

Adams is a six-time Academy Award-nominated actor known for roles in "Arrival," "American Hustle," and "Big Eyes." She sang as the leads in in "Enchanted" and "The Muppets," and she played the Baker's Wife in The Public Theater's 2012 production of "Into the Woods."

Read the original story at The Hollywood Reporter.

Related Articles