DEAR EVAN HANSEN, ANASTASIA Casts & More Set for Macy's THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE

USA Today reports that the cast of Broadway's ANASTASIA, DEAR EVAN HANSEN and SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS will perform on the Macy's 91st Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. The parade airs November 23rd on NBC.

Also set to perform will be Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr., 98 Degrees, Flo Rida, Wyclef Jean and MISS AMERICA Cara Mund. Smokey Robinson, Jimmy Fallon, The Roots, Common and Andra Day will also participate in the festivities.



The lineup also includes the cast and Muppets of Sesame Street, Nicky Jam, Bebe Rexha, Lauren Alaina, Cam, Sabrina Carpenter, Sara Evans, Goo Goo Dolls, Kat Graham, Andy Grammer, Angelica Hale, Olivia Holt, Dustin Lynch and Jojo Siwa.

