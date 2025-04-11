DEAD OUTLAW Launches Digital Lottery Ahead of First Preview

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dead Outlaw has announced its digital lottery policy for its Broadway run, ahead of performances beginning this weekend. Written by Itamar Moses, featuring music and lyrics from David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna, and directed by David Cromer. Dead Outlaw begins performances on Broadway tomorrow, Saturday, April 12 at the Longacre Theatre (220 W 48th St) ahead of a Sunday, April 27 opening.

Entries for the Dead Outlaw digital lottery start at 12 AM, one day before the performance, via rush.telecharge.com and winners are drawn the same day at 10 AM and 3 PM. Winners may buy up to 2 tickets at $33 each.

The cast, reprising their roles from Off-Broadway, includes Andrew Durand as Elmer McCurdy, Jeb Brown as Band Leader/Jarrett, Eddie Cooper as Coroner Johnson, Dashiell Eaves as Louis/Charles Patterson, Julia Knitel as Helen/Maggie, Ken Marks as George, Trent Saunders as Andy Payne, Thom Sesma as Coroner Noguchi, with Emily Fink, Justin Gregory Lopez, Noah Plomgren, Max Sangerman, Scott Stangland, and Graham Stevens as understudies.

Originally produced Off-Broadway by Audible Theater, Dead Outlaw dominated the 2024 awards season, taking home the prize for ‘Best Musical' at the Drama Desk Awards, New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards, Outer Critics Circle Awards, and Off-Broadway Alliance Awards.

The creative team for Dead Outlaw includes Ani Taj (choreography), Arnulfo Maldonado (scenic design), Sarah Laux (costume design), Heather Gilbert (lighting design), Kai Harada (sound design), J. Jared Janas (hair & wig design), Dean Sharenow (music supervision), Rebekah Bruce (music direction), and David Yazbek, Erik Della Penna, and Dean Sharenow (orchestrations). Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting/Peter Van Dam, CSA. Cynthia Cahill will serve as Production Stage Manager.