D'Arcy Carden, Katie Finneran, Scott Foley & Chris Sullivan Will Lead THE THANKSGIVING PLAY on Broadway

Second Stage Theater has just announced the cast for its upcoming production of Larissa FastHorse's play, The Thanksgiving Play: Emmy Award-nominee D'Arcy Carden ("The Good Place," "A League of Their Own"), Two-time Tony Award-winner Katie Finneran (Noises Off; Promises, Promises), Scott Foley ("Scandal," "The Unit"), and Two-time Emmy Award-nominee Chris Sullivan ("This Is Us," Hadestown). This all-new production, directed by Tony Award-winner Rachel Chavkin, will begin previews March 25th at 8pm and will officially open on April 20th at Second Stage's Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street).

MacArthur Genius Larissa FastHorse's shocking satire flips the bird on one of America's most prolific myths. The Thanksgiving Play arrives on Broadway in a brutally funny and raw new production directed by Tony Award-winner Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown, Great Comet). When a troupe of really, really well-meaning theater artists attempt to put on a culturally sensitive Thanksgiving school pageant, things get messy. Hilarious and poignant, this delicious play skewers everything right, wrong, and woke in America.

The creative team for The Thanksgiving Play includes scenic design by Riccardo Hernandez, costume design by Lux Haac, lighting design by Jeanette Oui-Suk Yew, sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman, and video/projection design by David Bengali. Casting is by Telsey + Co.

Tickets for The Thanksgiving Play are currently available by phone at 212-541-4516 and at 2ST.com. A limited number of $30 tickets are available to people aged 30 and under with valid ID.

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts. ABOUT THE COMPANY.

Bios:

D'ARCY CARDEN, who is making her Broadway debut, was nominated for an Emmy for her role as 'Janet' in Mike Schur's Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated series "The Good Place." D'Arcy stars as 'Greta' in the Amazon series "A League Of Their Own," reimagined from the film classic. She recurs as 'Natalie' on the Emmy Winning HBO series "Barry." Additional film credits include Shotgun Wedding (Amazon), Bombshell (Lionsgate). Other TV credits include "Broad City" (Comedy Central), "Veep" (HBO), "American Dad" (Fox).

KATIE FINNERAN has twice won the prestigious Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards for her breakout performances in the Broadway revivals of the play Noises Off and the musical Promises, Promises. Her other Broadway performances include Annie, The Iceman Cometh, Cabaret, The Heiress, In The Summer House, On Borrowed Time, It's Only A Play, Mauritius, Proposals, My Favorite Year, and Two Shakespearean Actors. Her notable film and television appearances include "The Gilded Age," "Bloodline," "Brockmire," "Why Women Kill," "The Michael J. Fox Show," "I Hate My Teenage Daughter," "Wonderfalls," "Frasier," and Freaky. She will next be seen in the new Hulu series "Up Here."

SCOTT FOLEY can next be seen starring in HBO Max's political drama series, "Girls on the Bus," opposite Melissa Benoist. He was last seen in "The Storied Life Of A.J. Fikry," an adaptation of the New York Times best-selling novel by Gabrielle Zevin. Foley most recently starred in Fox's dance dramedy, "The Big Leap." He headlined and produced ABC's action dramedy "Whiskey Cavalier," and starred in ABC's hit drama, "Scandal." His other extensive TV credits include co-hosting "Ellen's Next Great Designer," WB's "Felicity," HBO's "True Blood," ABC's "Grey's Anatomy," CBS' "The Unit," NBC's "A.U.S.A.," and NBC/ABC's "Scrubs." Foley made his feature film debut in Wes Craven's Scream 3 for Dimension Films. He followed that with a leading role in Dimension Films' Below opposite Matthew Davis and the indie feature Rennie's Landing opposite Ethan Embry, Peter Facinelli. Foley's other film credits include Let's Kill Ward's Wife which he wrote, directed, and produced, the TV movie Final Vision and Netflix's Naked. Foley made his Broadway debut in The Violet Hour. In 2014, he starred in Donald Margulies' play, The Country House, as Michael Astor at the Geffen Playhouse.

CHRIS SULLIVAN received two Emmy Award nominations for Best Supporting Actor as Toby Damon in "This Is Us" on NBC. Broadway credits include Lombardi, Chicago, and Nice Work If You Can Get It (OCC Nomination). Off Broadway: Lortel Award Nomination for Best Featured Actor as Hermes in the original production of Hadestown at New York Theater Workshop. Mr. Sullivan records music under the moniker Joseph The Spouse and he considers Henry Winkler a good friend. TV: "Stranger Things," "The Knick," "The Americans," "The Good Fight," "The Calling." Film: Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2, Live By Night, Morgan, Imperium.

LARISSA FASTHORSE (Sicangu Lakota Nation) is an award-winning writer and current MacArthur Fellow. The Thanksgiving Play (Playwrights Horizons/Geffen Playhouse), was one of the top ten most produced plays in America. She is the first Native American playwright on that list. Larissa is developing new plays with many theaters including Center Theatre Group, The Public Theater, Guthrie Theater, Seattle Repertory Theatre, and Yale Repertory Theatre. In 2019 Larissa re-entered film and television and has set up projects with Disney Channel, Freeform, NBC, Dreamworks, Netflix, and is writing on a series for Apple+ as well as adapting three beloved Broadway musicals. www.hoganhorsestudio.com

RACHEL CHAVKIN is a director, writer and artistic director of Brooklyn-based collective, the TEAM. She won the Tony Award for her work on Hadestown (NYTW, National Theatre, London), which has been one of her greatest joys. She is a three-time Obie Winner, and received Tony and Lortel nominations, and a Drama Desk Award, for Dave Malloy's Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 (Broadway, Ars Nova, A.R.T.). London: Mission Drift (National Theatre), American Clock (Old Vic). Select New York and regional: Marco Ramirez's The Royale (LCT; Obie Award, Drama Desk and Lortel noms.), Malloy's Preludes (LCT3), Bess Wohl's Small Mouth Sounds (Ars Nova and national tour), Carson Kreitzer's and Matt Gould's Lempicka (Williamstown Theatre Festival), The Royal Family (Guthrie Theatre) and multiple collaborations with Taylor Mac. Her first short film, Remind Me, was an official selection of the Venice and Beverly Hills Film Festivals. 2017 Smithsonian Award for Ingenuity. Proud NYTW Usual Suspect and Member SDC.

SECOND STAGE THEATER 44th SEASON

Second Stage Theater's 44th Season kicked off last fall with Bess Wohl's new play, Camp Siegfried, directed by David Cromer. The season continued with Stephen Adly Guirgis' Pulitzer Prize- winning play, Between Riverside and Crazy, directed by Austin Pendleton, which officially opened on December 19th at Second Stage's Broadway home, the Hayes Theater. The production has been extended to February 19th.

This spring, the season will also include the new musical, White Girl in Danger, written by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winner Michael R. Jackson, directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz and featuring choreography by Raja Feather Kelly. The musical, a co-production with Vineyard Theatre, will begin previews March 15th and open April 10th at the Kiser Theater.

ABOUT SECOND STAGE THEATER

Under the artistic direction of Carole Rothman, SECOND STAGE THEATER operates three New York City venues, exclusively dedicated to producing living American playwrights.

Second Stage recently completed its 43rd season, which included the Tony Award-winning revival of Richard Greenberg's Take Me Out and the New York premiere production of Lynn Nottage's Tony-nominated play Clyde's, as well as the world premieres of Rajiv Joseph's Letters of Suresh and JC Lee's To My Girls. The company's 2021-22 productions received several nominations and awards, including Tony Awards for Best Revival of a Play (Take Me Out) and Best Featured Actor in a Play (Jesse Tyler Ferguson - Take Me Out); the Outer Critics Circle Awards for Outstanding Revival of a Play (Take Me Out), Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play (Jesse Tyler Ferguson - Take Me Out) and Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play (Uzo Aduba - Clyde's); the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Projection Design (Shawn Duan - Letters of Suresh); and the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Costume Design for a Play (Jennifer Moeller - Clyde's).

Second Stage's first season on Broadway at The Hayes Theater included Lobby Hero by Kenneth Lonergan, directed by Trip Cullman (Tony nominee for Best Revival of Play, Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role, Michael Cera and Brian Tyree Henry) and Straight White Men by Young Jean Lee, directed by Anna D. Shapiro.

Among Second Stage's 180 productions are the 2015 Pulitzer Prize winner Between Riverside and Crazy by Stephen Adly Guirgis; the 2010 Pulitzer Prize winner Next to Normal by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey; the 2012 Pulitzer Prize winner Water by the Spoonful by Quiara Alegria Hudes; Mary Page Marlowe by Tracy Letts; The Last Five Years by Jason Robert Brown; Dogfight by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Peter Duchan; Dear Evan Hansen by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, and Steven Levenson; By the Way, Meet Vera Stark by Lynn Nottage; Trust and Lonely, I'm Not by Paul Weitz; Grand Horizons by Bess Wohl; The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity by Kristoffer Diaz; Everyday Rapture and Whorl Inside a Loop by Dick Scanlan and Sherie Rene Scott; Let Me Down Easy and Notes From the Field by Anna Deavere Smith; Becky Shaw by Gina Gionfriddo; Torch Song by Harvey Fierstein; Eurydice by Sarah Ruhl; The Little Dog Laughed by Douglas Carter Beane; Metamorphoses by Mary Zimmerman; The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee by William Finn and Rachel Sheinkin; Jitney by August Wilson; Crowns by Regina Taylor; Saturday Night by Stephen Sondheim; Afterbirth: Kathy & Mo's Greatest Hits by Mo Gaffney and Kathy Najimy; This Is Our Youth by Kenneth Lonergan; Coastal Disturbances by Tina Howe; A Soldier's Play by Charles Fuller; The Good Times Are Killing Me by Lynda Barry; and Tiny Alice and Peter and Jerry by Edward Albee.

The company's more than 170 citations include six 2017 Tony Awards for Dear Evan Hansen (Best Musical; Best Lead Actor in a Musical, Ben Platt; Best Featured Actress in a Musical, Rachel Bay Jones; Best Book of a Musical; Best Original Score; Best Orchestrations); the 2009 Tony Awards for Best Lead Actress in a Musical (Alice Ripley, Next to Normal), Best Score (Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey, Next to Normal), and Best Orchestrations (Tom Kitt and Michael Starobin, Next to Normal); the 2007 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play (Julie White, The Little Dog Laughed); the 2005 Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical (Rachel Sheinkin, ...Spelling Bee) and Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Dan Fogler, ...Spelling Bee); the 2002 Tony Award for Best Director of a Play (Mary Zimmerman for Metamorphoses); the 2002 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Body of Work, 29 Obie Awards, 11 Outer Critics Circle Awards, four Clarence Derwent Awards, 17 Drama Desk Awards, 11 Theatre World Awards, one Dorothy Louden Award, 20 Lucille Lortel Awards, the Drama Critics Circle Award and 23 AUDELCO Awards.

In 1999, Second Stage Theater opened The Tony Kiser Theater, its state-of-the-art, 296-seat theater, designed by renowned Dutch architect Rem Koolhaas. In 2002, Second Stage launched "Second Stage Theater Uptown" to showcase the work of up-and-coming artists at the 99-seat McGinn/Cazale Theater. The Theater supports artists through several programs that include residencies, fellowships and commissions, and engages students and community members through education and outreach programs.

In 2018, Second Stage began producing at its 581 seat Broadway home, The Hayes Theater. Originally named "The Little Theater" and built in 1912, the city landmark has been remodeled by David Rockwell of Rockwell Group.

For more information, please visit www.2ST.com.