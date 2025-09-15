DAVID BYRNE'S AMERICAN UTOPIA Joins Criterion Collection

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Criterion Collection, the media label dedicated to spotlighting some of the world's greatest films, will release David Byrne's American Utopia on physical platforms this December. The release will be available in several formats, including 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD, and will hit shelves on December 16, 2025.

A celebration of live music, community, and connection, the production of American Utopia featured David Byrne with original band members Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Mauro Refosco, Stéphane San Juan, Angie Swan and Bobby Wooten III. The company standbys are Renée Albulario, Alena Ciera, Chris Eddleton, Evan Frierson, Abe Nouri, and Natalie Tenenbaum.

Spike Lee's filmed version of American Utopia was recorded during its Broadway run at New York's Hudson Theatre, where it received much critical fanfare and played to sold out houses during its late 2019 to early 2020 run. Featuring David Byrne (former Talking Heads frontman) and an ensemble of Eleven musicians from around the globe, the show invites audiences into a joyous dreamworld where human connection, self-evolution, and social justice are paramount. The HBO special was the Opening Night Presentation for the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival, where it received tremendous critical acclaim.

The film includes choreographed, untethered performances of songs from Byrne's 2018 Nonesuch album American Utopia, in addition to popular Talking Heads favorites such as "Once in a Lifetime'' and "Burning Down the House." Brief inter-song monologues allow Bryne to address various socio-political topics such as voter turnout, climate change, and immigration. The band's powerful performance of Janelle Monáe's "Hell You Talmbout'' draws attention to police brutality toward Black Americans. Annie-B Parson's choreography of the band members, who are mostly playing wireless instruments, creates a high-energy spectacle and exhilarating audiovisual experience.

CRITERION SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES

• 4K digital master, supervised by director of photography Ellen Kuras, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack

• In the 4K UHD edition: One 4K UHD disc of the film and one Blu-ray with the film and special features

• New documentary featuring Kuras, musician-producer David Byrne, dancer-vocalist Tendayi Kuumba, director Spike Lee, choreographer and musical stager Annie-B Parson, lighting designer Rob Sinclair, and bassist Bobby Wooten III

• Trailer

• English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing and English descriptive audio

• PLUS: An essay by critic K. Austin Collins and an appreciation by critic Jia Tolentino

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy