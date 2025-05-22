DATE NIGHT At THE MET with Edward W. Hardy & Nnenna Ogwo Coming in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Drs. Edward W. Hardy (violin) and Nnenna Ogwo (piano) join forces at The Metropolitan Museum of Art for a special edition of Date Night at The Met, presented by The Met and ETHEL, in association with Juneteenth Legacy Project. Taking place on Saturday, June 14, 2025, from 5:00 to 9:00 PM, this dynamic musical experience celebrates Black artistry, elegance, and cultural expression.

Their original program, Superfine, draws inspiration from The Met's Spring 2025 exhibition Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, offering a rich sonic exploration of style, grace, and iconic flair. Dr. Hardy, who appeared in Vogue and Getty Images as a featured violinist at the 2025 Met Gala-also themed Superfine: Tailoring Black Style-brings his signature presence to this celebratory performance.

Listeners can expect mesmerizing swing, rhythmic swagger, lyrical joy, and haunting melodies during this genre-crossing evening of music, taking place in the Great Hall Balcony Café on the second floor. Superfine features music by Hale Smith, Aldo López-Gavilán, Florence Price, George Gershwin, Astor Piazzolla, and others, alongside original compositions by Ogwo and Hardy.

This unforgettable evening brings together two virtuosic artists whose collaboration highlights the enduring influence of Black cultural innovation-through fashion, music, and beyond.

Date Night at The Met is free with Museum admission, which is always pay-what-you-wish for New York State residents and NY, NJ, and CT students with valid ID. Pay-what-you-wish tickets can only be reserved in person; allow extra time for lines. Met Members can use their Member card as their ticket and enter at 81st Street and Fifth Avenue. Click here to join today.