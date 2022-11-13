DARLINGS COMEDY SHOW to Play Blind Barber in December

Darlings Comedy Show is a monthly comedy showcase, presenting some of the best comics in NYC and the country. Held at Blind Barber in the village this show has quickly become one of the best shows in New York with a fun atmosphere for anyone in the mood for jokes.

Darlings Comedy Show will take place on December 7th 2022 at 8pm at Blind Barber, 339 E 10th St, New York, NY 10009.

Tickets are available here https://www.eventbrite.com/e/darlings-comedy-show-tickets-464809266027?aff=erelexpmlt

Run Time: 90 minutes

Lineup

Matteo Lane:

Stand up comedian Matteo Lane performs to sold out crowds all over the world. He has shared the stage with the likes of Chelsea Handler, Aziz Ansari, Hasan Minhaj, and Bob the Drag Queen. Matteo can be seen in Netflix's queer stand up special STAND OUT as well as THE COMEDY LINEUP. A skilled artist and pasta aficionado, Matteo has also painted a mural for the Obamas' headquarters in Chicago and trained as an opera singer in Rome.

Caitlin Peluffo: Originally hailing from San Francisco, CA, Caitlin Peluffo is a comedian currently living in Brooklyn, NY. After a brief six year stint in art school where she studied performative video art (no, really...that's a thing) she has expanded her talents to the stage with appearances on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert and the Late Late Show with James Corden. She's opened for comedians, Maria Bamford, Fortune Feimster, Matteo Lane, and Brian Regan. She's been featured everywhere from the world famous Comedy Cellar in the Big Apple to clubs nationwide talking about how she came to be such a lovable loose cannon.



Hoodo Hersi:

Hoodo Hersi is currently writing on A24/Amazon's Untitled Ramy Youssef Animated show. Since being selected as a New Face: Canada at the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal, and being selected as one of CBC's 15 Comics to Watch, Hoodo has performed in clubs and festivals all over Canada and the United States, including the Winnipeg Comedy Festival and the BBC World Service Montreal Comedy Show where both of her performances aired on the CBC, She was also selected as an Audible New Voice at SF Sketchfest, and performed with Hasan Minhaj, Lil Rel Howery, Chris Redd, Gina Yashere, Roy Wood Jr., Nicole Byer, and Maria Bamford, among others. She also had the distinct honors of hosting the TEDxToronto Conference and featuring in Sephora's national "Get Lippie" lipstick campaign in partnership with Fashion Magazine, where she was profiled as one of the three Female Comedians Taking Canada by Storm Right Now.

Ashton Womack:

Starting comedy at the young age of 16, Ashton Womack has always thought he'd at least be the funniest guy in the room. But after dedicating years to his craft, creating performances that feel like silly conversations through a joke writing skill-set as accurate as an algorithm, he is now known as one of the funniest guys headed to the national spotlight. Winning multiple competitions and awards and writing on the Daily show has showcased Ahston's unstoppable energy on stage and the passion he possesses for joke writing and stand-up comedy.

Venue:

Blind Barber, 339 E 10th St, New York, NY 10009