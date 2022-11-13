Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DARLINGS COMEDY SHOW to Play Blind Barber in December

Darlings Comedy Show will take place on December 7th 2022.

Nov. 13, 2022  

DARLINGS COMEDY SHOW to Play Blind Barber in December Darlings Comedy Show is a monthly comedy showcase, presenting some of the best comics in NYC and the country. Held at Blind Barber in the village this show has quickly become one of the best shows in New York with a fun atmosphere for anyone in the mood for jokes.

Darlings Comedy Show will take place on December 7th 2022 at 8pm at Blind Barber, 339 E 10th St, New York, NY 10009.

Tickets are available here https://www.eventbrite.com/e/darlings-comedy-show-tickets-464809266027?aff=erelexpmlt

Run Time: 90 minutes

Lineup

Matteo Lane:

Stand up comedian Matteo Lane performs to sold out crowds all over the world. He has shared the stage with the likes of Chelsea Handler, Aziz Ansari, Hasan Minhaj, and Bob the Drag Queen. Matteo can be seen in Netflix's queer stand up special STAND OUT as well as THE COMEDY LINEUP. A skilled artist and pasta aficionado, Matteo has also painted a mural for the Obamas' headquarters in Chicago and trained as an opera singer in Rome.
Caitlin Peluffo: Originally hailing from San Francisco, CA, Caitlin Peluffo is a comedian currently living in Brooklyn, NY. After a brief six year stint in art school where she studied performative video art (no, really...that's a thing) she has expanded her talents to the stage with appearances on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert and the Late Late Show with James Corden. She's opened for comedians, Maria Bamford, Fortune Feimster, Matteo Lane, and Brian Regan. She's been featured everywhere from the world famous Comedy Cellar in the Big Apple to clubs nationwide talking about how she came to be such a lovable loose cannon.

Hoodo Hersi:

Hoodo Hersi is currently writing on A24/Amazon's Untitled Ramy Youssef Animated show. Since being selected as a New Face: Canada at the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal, and being selected as one of CBC's 15 Comics to Watch, Hoodo has performed in clubs and festivals all over Canada and the United States, including the Winnipeg Comedy Festival and the BBC World Service Montreal Comedy Show where both of her performances aired on the CBC, She was also selected as an Audible New Voice at SF Sketchfest, and performed with Hasan Minhaj, Lil Rel Howery, Chris Redd, Gina Yashere, Roy Wood Jr., Nicole Byer, and Maria Bamford, among others. She also had the distinct honors of hosting the TEDxToronto Conference and featuring in Sephora's national "Get Lippie" lipstick campaign in partnership with Fashion Magazine, where she was profiled as one of the three Female Comedians Taking Canada by Storm Right Now.

Ashton Womack:

Starting comedy at the young age of 16, Ashton Womack has always thought he'd at least be the funniest guy in the room. But after dedicating years to his craft, creating performances that feel like silly conversations through a joke writing skill-set as accurate as an algorithm, he is now known as one of the funniest guys headed to the national spotlight. Winning multiple competitions and awards and writing on the Daily show has showcased Ahston's unstoppable energy on stage and the passion he possesses for joke writing and stand-up comedy.

Venue:

Blind Barber, 339 E 10th St, New York, NY 10009




Related Stories
Darren Criss to Join HEDWIG Concert in LA This Sunday Photo
Darren Criss to Join HEDWIG Concert in LA This Sunday
According to a post on Stephen Trask's Instagram stories, Darren Criss will be joining the Hedwig and the Angry Inch 24th Anniversary Parking Lot tour on Sunday, November 13 at Vulture Festival in Los Angeles. The performance will take place at The Hollywood Roosevelt.
Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KIMBERLY AKIMBO Photo
Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Check out photos of the stars arriving on the red carpet at Kimberly Akimbo! Kimberly Akimbo celebrated its opening night at the Booth Theatre last night and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big celebration of this great musical adventure!
Video: First Look at James Lapines New Documentary Photo
Video: First Look at James Lapine's New Documentary
The renowned playwright and director James Lapine casually meets the 86-year old Rose Styron - poet, journalist, human rights activist and widow of the famed author William Styron - and is promptly invited to lunch. Expecting a couple of great stories, he brings along his camera. Watch a first look video clip of the new documentary now!
Interview: Ben Platt & Kristen Bell on Working Together In New Film Photo
Interview: Ben Platt & Kristen Bell on Working Together In New Film
Ben Platt and Kristen Bell are teaming up in the new Prime Video original film, The People We Hate At the Wedding. BroadwayWorld caught up with Platt and Bell ahead of the film's premiere to discuss working on the film, what their go-to song to sing at a wedding would be, and more. Watch the new video interview now!

More Hot Stories For You


Darren Criss to Join HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH 24th Anniversary Parking Lot Tour in Los Angeles This SundayDarren Criss to Join HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH 24th Anniversary Parking Lot Tour in Los Angeles This Sunday
November 12, 2022

According to a post on Stephen Trask's Instagram stories, Darren Criss will be joining the Hedwig and the Angry Inch 24th Anniversary Parking Lot tour on Sunday, November 13 at Vulture Festival in Los Angeles. The performance will take place at The Hollywood Roosevelt.
Interview: Playwright Yilong Liu and Director Chay Yew Talk GOOD ENEMY At Minetta Lane TheatreInterview: Playwright Yilong Liu and Director Chay Yew Talk GOOD ENEMY At Minetta Lane Theatre
November 12, 2022

Audible Theater presents the world premiere production of Good Enemy. Read our interview with the show's author, Audible Theater Emerging Playwright Yilong Liu and its Obie Award-winning director, Chay Yew.
Photos & Video: The Cast of TAKE ME OUT Visits New Billboard in Times SquarePhotos & Video: The Cast of TAKE ME OUT Visits New Billboard in Times Square
November 11, 2022

See photos and watch video of cast members from Broadway's Take Me Out taking a field trip to Times Square to see their brand new billboard! 
OHIO STATE MURDERS Launches Digital Lottery and In-Person Rush TicketsOHIO STATE MURDERS Launches Digital Lottery and In-Person Rush Tickets
November 11, 2022

Preview performances for playwright Adrienne Kennedy’s Ohio State Murders begin Friday, November 11 on Broadway at the James Earl Jones Theatre. A limited number of tickets will be available via digital lottery.
Photos: First Look at Isaac Mizrahi as 'Amos Hart' in CHICAGOPhotos: First Look at Isaac Mizrahi as 'Amos Hart' in CHICAGO
November 11, 2022

See photos of Isaac Mizrahi as Amos Hart in Chicago on Broadway! Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her.