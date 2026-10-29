Video: Brian d’Arcy James Performs National Anthem at Detroit Lions Game

Brian d’Arcy James performed the National Anthem at the Detroit Lions game on Wednesday. The Tony Award nominee took to the stage at Ford Field in Michigan for the performance. Watch the video!

Brian d’Arcy James has received five Tony Award nominations (Days of Wine and Roses, Into the Woods, Shrek: The Musical, Something Rotten, Sweet Smell of Success), two Drama Desk Awards (Days of Wine and Roses and Shrek: The Musical), an Obie Award (The Good Thief), a 2023 Grammy Award (Into the Woods), and more honors.

He was recently seen in the 2025 Signature Theatre's production of Spotlight Resident Sarah Ruhl's Eurydice opposite Maya Hawke, the 2022 revival of Into the Woods opposite Sara Bareilles, originating the role of King George III in the off-Broadway production of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton in 2015 and reprising it on Broadway in 2017, Jez Butterworth’s The Ferryman directed by Sam Mendes, Lincoln Center Theater's Macbeth, opposite Ethan Hawke, Time Stands Still opposite Laura Linney, Martin McDonagh’s The Lieutenant of Inishmore, and many, many more.

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