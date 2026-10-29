Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: Lauren Ambrose, Brittany Bradford and More in THE UNBELIEVERS
The cast also features Tom Riley, and Nina Ross and more.
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You can now get a first look at photos of Manhattan Theatre Club's American premiere of The Unbelievers by Tony and Olivier Award nominee Nick Payne and directed by Tony Award nominee Knud Adams. Performances began on Tuesday, October 13 with opening night on Thursday, November 5 at New York City Center Stage I.
The Unbelievers features Lauren Ambrose as Miriam Wright, Jaspal Binning as PC Jay Shah/Anil Singh, Brittany Bradford as PC Angela Fisher/Mia Olsson, Jack DiFalco as Benjamin, Marjan Neshat as DC Elizabeth Hawkins/Lorraine, Tom Riley as David Wright, Nina Ross as Nancy Khoury, Hadi Tabbal as Rev. Karl Khoury, and Elizabeth Yeoman as Margaret Wright. All cast members make their MTC debuts with the production.
Faith means believing in something. Especially when it feels impossible. As the years go by and the mystery of the sudden disappearance of Miriam and David's teenage son remains unsolved, their blended family must figure out how to go on, relearning how to live through the ups and downs of ordinary days in their altered world.
Photo credit: Matthew Murphy
At back, Lauren Ambrose, foreground Nina Ross
Lauren Ambrose, Hadi Taball
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