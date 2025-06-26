Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony Award-winning performer Cynthia Erivo has set the release of a new book, Simply More: A Book for Anyone Who Has Been Told They're Too Much, on November 18, 2025, from the Flatiron Book imprint of Macmillan Publishers. PEOPLE was the first to report this news.

Described as a "series of powerful, personal vignettes," Erivo draws on her vast career and experiences to offer encouragement and advice to readers on how to be their best selves and embrace who they are, even if that means being "too much."

In the book, she also reflects on the ways she has grown as an actor and human, practices that she learned over the years, and how to learn from each challenge, whether real or metaphorical.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Erivo said: “Making the decision to be fully who you are, whilst staying open to the vast possibilities of growth and expansion within oneself is sometimes a scary thing to do. So with this book, I was hoping to provide a little encouragement to anyone who is asking themselves and challenging themselves to be simply more.” Learn more about the book and pre-order here.

Cynthia Erivo is a Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning actress, singer, and producer, as well as an Academy Award, Golden Globe, BAFTA, and SAG nominee. For her performance in Wicked, Erivo received praise and numerous accolades, including nominations at the Golden Globes and the Academy Awards.

She will be seen again as Elphaba later this year in the second part of the Broadway adaptation, Wicked: For Good. This year, Erivo released her second studio album and hosted the 78th Tony Awards. She will also play Jesus in the forthcoming Hollywood Bowl production of Jesus Christ Superstar.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

