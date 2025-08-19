Cynthia Erivo to Receive the Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo, who stars as Elphaba in the two-part adaptation of Wicked, will be receiving the Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s 18th annual Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film. The award will be presented on Thursday, December 4, 2025, at a Black-Tie dinner at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara.

The Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film is SBIFF’s annual black tie fundraiser, with all proceeds going to SBIFF’s Educational Programs. The event includes a cocktail reception during the red carpet arrivals, followed by a dinner and tribute to the honoree. The tribute includes clip packages of the honoree's work presented by several celebrity guests and concluding with the presentation of the award to the honoree. Learn more about the event and purchase tickets here.

“Cynthia Erivo is a singular talent whose depth, range, and fearless commitment to her craft embody the spirit of excellence my father championed throughout his life. It’s entirely fitting that she receives the Kirk Douglas Award, which celebrates bold artistry and enduring impact in film,” said Michael Douglas.

Since 2006, the annual Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film has been awarded to a lifelong contributor to cinema through their work in front of the camera, behind, or both. Past recipients of the award include Will Ferrell, Ryan Gosling, Michelle Yeoh, Martin Scorsese, Hugh Jackman, Dame Judi Dench, Warren Beatty, Jane Fonda, Jessica Lange, Forest Whitaker, Robert De Niro, Michael Douglas, Harrison Ford, Quentin Tarantino, Ed Harris, and John Travolta.

About Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo is a Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning actress, singer, and producer, as well as an Academy Award, Golden Globe, BAFTA, and SAG nominee. For her performance in Wicked, Erivo has received numerous accolades, including nominations at the Golden Globes and Academy Awards. She made her Broadway debut in 2015 as Celie in The Color Purple.

Following the success of the first Wicked film, Erivo will next be seen on screen as Elphaba in Wicked: For Good, which will hit theaters this November. In the meantime, she remains busy this summer, having hosted the Tony Awards in June and leading Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl in August. She also recently appeared in Season 2 of Peacock's Poker Face, and released her second album of original music. Other upcoming projects include a film adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi's Children of Blood and Bone and a solo production of Dracula in the West End in 2026.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas