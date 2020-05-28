Cynthia Erivo to Executive Produce Docuseries WHAT WE KEEP for Quibi

Today, Quibi announced What We Keep* (working tite),' a documentary series that brings viewers into the homes of remarkable people and asks a simple but moving question: "Of ALL THAT you own, what object means the most to you and why?"

Executive produced by Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award-winning, and Academy Award nominated actress Cynthia Erivo ('Harriet,' 'The Outsider,' 'The Color Purple'), Academy Award winner Dan Cogan ('Icarus') and two-time Emmy Winner Liz Garbus ('What Happened, Miss Simone?,' 'The Fourth Estate), What We Keep is based on the book by Bill Shapiro and Naomi Wax. The series is directed by award-winning filmmaker Penny Lane ('Hail Satan?') and produced by Gabriel Sedgwick.

In our current collective world experience, objects that provide comfort, memories, and safety are more important than ever. What We Keep features unforgettable stories of deep love, pure inspiration, and great humor -- and reveals these items as reminders of who we are.

Erivo is represented by UTA, ID, Authentic Talent and Literary and Management and Peikoff Mahan Law Office.

Cynthia Erivo is a Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award-winning actress, as well as Academy Award, Golden Globe, and SAG nominee. Erivo burst onto West End and Broadway stages in "The Color Purple," and has since taken the big screen by storm.

Erivo recently starred in Kasi Lemmons' "Harriet" where she brought the legacy of Harriet Tubman to the big screen. Focus Features premiered the film at the Toronto International Film Festival and released the film in theaters on November 1, 2019. Erivo's performance was met with critical acclaim, garnering two Academy Award® nominations, Golden Globe®, SAG and multiple NAACP Award nominations as well as AAFCA and Society of Composers & Lyricists Award wins.

Erivo currently stars on the HBO series "The Outsider," which premiered on January 12, 2020. The series is based on the Stephen King novel of the same name. Erivo stars alongside Ben Mendelsohn in the series, which follows an unorthodox investigator and a seasoned cop investigating a gruesome murder of a local boy.

Erivo can soon be seen as Aretha Franklin in National Geographic's Emmy-winning global anthology series "Genius: Aretha." This upcoming season will be the first-ever, definitive and only authorized scripted limited series on the life of the universally acclaimed Queen of Soul. The series is set to premiere in Fall 2020 on National Geographic channels in 172 countries and in 43 languages.

Additional upcoming projects include Doug Liman's sci-fi thriller, "Chaos Walking," and John Ridley's "Needle in a Timestack." Erivo is set to executive produce and star in Warner Brothers' musical take on the American folk tale "Rip Van Winkle." Erivo is also set to produce and star in the film adaptation of the QCode scripted thriller podcast, "Carrier." Erivo both voiced and produced the podcast which premiered on July 1, 2019.

Continuing to push the boundaries of her versatile career, Erivo stars in John Cameron Mitchell's music-driven podcast anthology, "Anthem: Homunculus."

In 2018, Erivo made her film debut in two major films from 20th Century Fox: Drew Goddard's "Bad Times at the El Royale" and Steve McQueen's "Widows."

In addition to her illustrious stage career, Erivo is an accomplished performer with symphonies and music spaces including the Kennedy Center Honors, the 2020 Academy Awards, the 2017 Governors Ball (the official post - Oscars celebration) and the 2017 Grammy Awards. A UK native, Erivo graduated from the famed Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in 2010.

