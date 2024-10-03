Costume Designer Paul Tazewell Partnering with Target on WICKED Product Line

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Target has announced plans to be the ultimate fan destination for Universal Pictures’ “Wicked” this fall. In the lead-up to the highly anticipated film’s Nov. 22 release, Target will offer more than 150 movie-inspired products in most stores and on Target.com. Nearly 70% of the items will only be available at Target, including an apparel and accessories line created by the film’s Costume Designer Paul Tazewell.

The exclusive adults’ and kids’ clothing line featuring apparel, accessories, shoes, and home items designed by the film’s Costume Designer, will be launching Oct. 6 with the full rollout on Nov. 3. Highlights include a black stripe cardigan based on the Shiz University uniforms from the film and a “Wicked” “W” sweater for adults, along with kids’ dresses, graphic tees and a “Sky is the Limit” hoodie. Watch an interview with Tazewell below!

Other Target Highlights include:

In addition, inspired by the film’s fantastical music, Target will offer a range of music-related items beginning Oct. 6 including a “Wicked” Bluetooth Karaoke Machine and “Wicked” Bluetooth Microphone. Target will also offer a range of home items beginning Oct. 13, including Elphaba and Glinda throw and décor pillows, mugs and stationery.

Throughout this fall, Target will immerse consumers even more in the magical world of “Wicked” as they shop the collection in stores and online. On Nov. 3, Oz-themed shop-in-shops launch at most Target Stores nationwide featuring a dedicated and enchanting space to explore the assortment, inspired by the movie’s scenes and characters.

On Nov. 15, the retailer will transform its Jersey City, New Jersey store into the Land of Oz with installations, embroidery stations, photo opportunities, giveaways and specialty baskets — all accompanied by a shopping guide handout in the Emerald City’s art deco style that guests can pick up when they walk into stores. Additionally, on Nov. 22 and 23, four Target Stores in Chicago, Los Angeles, Minneapolis and Seattle will unveil elevated themed experiences including treat stations and giveaways.

Consumers can also participate in the adventures through a Target.com brand experience available 24/7 that features green and pink motifs, custom video content and themed animations including flickering torches, crawling vines, and flower blooms reminiscent of the film. Guests will be able to get the latest details on new product launches, pre-orders and items coming soon as well as information on the “Wicked”-themed in-store events happening in their area.

Target will be the only Universal Products & Experiences retail partner to feature award-winning actress and singer Cynthia Erivo, who stars in the film as Elphaba, in a national marketing campaign that includes bespoke TV spots and social content. Kicking off Oct. 20, the campaign spotlights Erivo and guests singing her famous “Defying Gravity” riff alongside other surprise-and-delight moments that show Target as the ultimate joyful escape to Oz.

About WICKED

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Marissa Bode will portray Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister. The cast of characters also includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman). Aaron Teoh joins as Avaric with Michael Carmichael as Nikidik. Emmy-Winner Peter Dinklage is set to play Dr. Dillamond in the film.

Part One of the film will be released on November 22, 2024, with the second part hitting theaters on November 21, 2025. Pre-save the official soundtrack here. Also, be sure to check out BroadwayWorld's comprehensive guide to the Wicked movie!

Photo credit: Target