Cynthia Erivo, Renee Zellweger & More Will Present at the GOLDEN GLOBES

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), Dick Clark productions (dcp) and NBC are pleased to announce that Awkwafina, Cynthia Erivo, Annie Mumolo, Joaquin Phoenix, Kristen Wiig and Renee Zellweger will serve as presenters at this year's 78th Annual Golden Globe® Awards.

Last year, Phoenix (two-time Golden Globe Award winner and six-time nominee) won Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama "Joker" while Zellweger (four-time Golden Globe Award winner and seven-time nominee) took home the award for Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama for "Judy," Awkwafina won for Best Actress - Motion Picture Musical/Comedy for her role in "The Farewell," and Erivo was a double nominee for "Harriet" (Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama and Best Original Song - Motion Picture). Wiig was previously nominated for her role in "Bridesmaids" and will present alongside Mumolo.

Erivo made her Broadway debut reprising her starring role as 'Celie' in the critically acclaimed revival of "The Color Purple." She first played the role in 2013 at London's Menier Chocolate Factory and her performance on Broadway earned her several awards, including the Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, a Grammy Award as a principal soloist on original cast recording of "The Color Purple" (Best Musical Theater Album), a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program, and the Drama Desk Award, Theatre World, and Outer Critics Circle Awards.

Renee Zellweger won the Academy Award in 2004 for her performance in the film Cold Mountain. Also received Oscar nominations for Bridget Jones's Diary (2002) and Chicago (2003). She portrayed Judy Garland in the 2019 biopic Judy. Other film credits include: Bridget Jones's Baby (2016); New in Town (2010); Miss Potter (2006); and Cinderella Man (2005).

The 78th Annual Golden Globe® Awards, hosted by Tina Fey from the Rainbow Room in New York and Amy Poehler from The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, will air LIVE coast to coast on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 from 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET on NBC and will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

