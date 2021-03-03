Cynthia Erivo Joins Live Action PINOCCHIO Film

Cynthia Erivo has joined the cast of the Disney Plus exclusive live action remake of "Pinocchio." She will play the Blue Fairy alongside Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who has been cast as the voice of Jiminy Cricket.

Tom Hanks will play Geppetto in the film, with Luke Evans taking on the role of the coachman, according to Deadline.

Robert Zemeckis will direct. He wrote the script with Chris Weitz.

Erivo made her Broadway debut reprising her starring role as 'Celie' in the critically acclaimed revival of "The Color Purple." She first played the role in 2013 at London's Menier Chocolate Factory and her performance on Broadway earned her several awards, including the Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, a Grammy award as a principal soloist on original cast recording of "The Color Purple" (Best Musical Theater Album), a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program, the Drama Desk Award, Theatre World, and Outer Critics Circle Awards.

She was nominated for two Academy Awards in 2020 for her work in "Harriet."