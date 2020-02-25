Cruise with Seth Rudetsky and Other Broadway Stars!

The Adriatic & Greek Isles | JUNE 14-24, 2020

onboard Seven Seas Voyager

Cruise the Adriatic Sea and explore Croatia, Montenegro, Greece & Italy with Seth Rudetsky and other Broadway Stars, round trip from Venice aboard the amazing Seven Seas Voyager. With our exclusive events and an itinerary that includes ports at Mykonos, Bari, Santorini and more!

Starring Seth Rudetsky with: Laura Bell Bundy, Santino Fontana, Andrea McArdle, and Christine Ebersole

Bermuda & Newport | JULY 12-19, 2020

onboard Celebrity Summit

The Caribbean is calling on this Bermuda and Newport voyage, round trip from New York aboard the incredible Celebrity Summit. Seth and company have some incredible events and exclusive Broadway shows in store!

Starring Seth Rudetsky with: Jenn Colella, Jason Danieley and LaChanze

Transatlantic Broadway | OCTOBER 22-30, 2020

onboard Queen Mary 2

Cross the Atlantic with Broadway luminaries Seth Rudetsky, Faith Prince, Victoria Clark, Scott Frankel, and the New York Times editors Scott Heller and Alexandra Jacobs, on Cunard Line's Queen Mary 2. Immerse yourself in all things Broadway on this eight-day journey with hands-on experiences and exclusive access to the wealth of experience of these leading luminaries.

Starring Seth Rudetsky with: Victoria Clark, Scott Frankel, Scott Heller, Alexandra Jacobs, and Faith Prince

Key West, Mexico, & Grand Cayman | FEB 13-20, 2021

onboard Celebrity Apex

Sail roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, onboard CELEBRITY APEX, and explore Mexico, Key West & Grand Cayman with Seth, Colin Donnell, Patti Murin! Immerse yourself in all things Broadway on this seven-night journey.

Starring Seth Rudetsky with: Colin Donnell, Patti Murin, and more stars TBA!

Norwegian Fjords | JULY 11-18, 2021

onboard Celebrity Reflection

Sail roundtrip from Amsterdam, onboard CELEBRITY REFLECTION, and explore the Netherlands and Norway with stops in Bergen, Alesund and Geiranger on this seven-night Broadway journey.





Related Articles