Criminal Queerness Festival Presents THE SURVIVAL By Achiro P. Olwoch

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts: Summer for the City and National Queer Theater present Criminal Queerness Festival with a performance of The Survival by Achiro P. Olwoch on Friday, June 24 at 7:30 pm. The event is free and open to the public. Seating and entry are first-come, first-served; the line will form at the Atrium's entrance on Broadway, between 62nd and 63rd Street. https://www.lincolncenter.org/venue/atrium/criminal-queerness-festival-lessemgreaterthe-survivallessemgreater-by-achiro-p-olwoch-directed-by-jacob-basri

Across the globe, queer playwrights risk censorship, jail time, and physical danger simply by telling their truth. This Pride, you are invited to witness new plays from East African LGBTQIA+ writers fighting criminalization through their art. Now in its fourth year, National Queer Theater's Criminal Queerness Festival (CQF) is an international theater festival created in partnership with NYC Pride. By presenting the work of international queer artists alongside activist talks and workshops, CQF aims to uplift the careers of these artists and raise awareness about criminalization. North Ugandan playwright Achiro Olwoch's daring work explores the taboo of homosexuality and the thin line between culture and modernity in typical African society.