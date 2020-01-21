Creative Time Announces 2020 Emerging Artist Open Call
Creative Time is pleased to announce the second iteration of their Emerging Artist Open Call, a biennale initiative that offers early career artists based in New York City an opportunity to showcase their first major public artwork with Creative Time. The organization's Emerging Artist Open Call launched in 2019 and culminated with artist Risa Puno's immersive installation The Privilege of Escape, a widely successful project that invited the public to experience social dynamics and privilege through an escape room experience.Open call proposals will be accepted via Submittable here from January 21 to March 15. Applications will be reviewed by a jury comprised of curators, artists, and community members, who will then select the winner of the Emerging Artist Open Call, to be announced in the winter of 2020. The Emerging Artist Open Call welcomes proposals from New York City-based, practicing artists who have not yet received substantial support from a major cultural institution. Creative Time is most interested in ideas that take unconventional exhibition formats, speak to a pressing social issue, and spark public dialogue and debate. This is an opportunity for emerging artists to experiment with new ideas in the public realm, and to take advantage of Creative Time's 46 years of experience supporting artists and their ideas. Application details can be found here.
